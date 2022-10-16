YoloLiv keeps innovating both the hardware and the software in its YoloBox standalone video production switcher/streamer with a touchscreen interface. One of the most recent updates is intelligent auto-switching of multi-camera sources which fortunately does not look boring, like most security video sequential switchers. Most security video sequencers have a fixed order and a single duration per source. With the latest update for YoloBox Pro, each source can be for a specific duration, and the switching can be random, with continuous loop (repeat). This is essential for selfie multicam production, where you (the presenter/host/producer) cannot hire a human technical director or take the time to switch cameras manually as you host the show. Ahead you’ll find a video of YoloLiv’s Anthony Burokas demonstrating this wonderful new feature, my comments along with a link to my other YoloBox articles and review.

Above, video made by Anthony Burokas of YoloLiv.

Here is a link to my other YoloBox and YoloLiv coverage.

Conclusions

Nowadays, many television hosts/presenters and people who make training videos need to have a self-operating video switcher, because they cannot hire a technical director to handle the switching, cannot take time to switch themselves and must deliver it live (or live-to-drive, without editing). This is where this innovative, intelligent auto-switching in the YoloBox Pro can solve the issue. Thanks to YoloLiv for continuing to innovate.

