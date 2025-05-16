Movella has announced the release of Xsens Animate 2025, a new version that includes a more accurate motion engine, male and female anatomy models, and improved UI.

Designed to enhance animation workflows for film, TV, and video game production, Movella’s Xsens has a new version, Xsens Animate 2025, that further improves the mocap experience by creating a more realistic 3D model.

Movella’s Xsens inertial motion capture technology has been used in the entertainment industry for 20 years by animators, VFX artists, and game developers. It offers lifelike motion data for use in game or film production, thanks to cameraless technology and a flawless pipeline into all major 3D software, such as Unreal Engine, Unity, and Maya. A leader in inertial motion capture, Movella has just announced the latest update to its motion capture software and engine, a release that includes a more accurate motion engine, male and female anatomy models, and improved UI.

Movella Xsens is a provider of inertial motion capture, enabling customers and creators to realise extraordinary outcomes. The company currently offers two wearable mocap systems and supporting software, which realises the motion capture data in real time through a 3D avatar. The company’s products are used throughout the production, game development, and biomechanical sectors.

“With the next generation of mocap, we want customers to focus on the performance, not the technology,” comments Anthony Romero, Senior Product Manager at Movella. “This means making the setup, recording, and editing processes as simple as possible, which Xsens Animate 2025 helps to do.”

Enhancing realism

Xsens Animate 2025 further improves the mocap experience by creating a more realistic 3D model, as shown in the software. The spine model is now more precise when recording standing or bending motions, enabling more natural motion capture data of the actor or actress.

This comes alongside male and female anatomy models, plus the legacy original model, providing more accurate proportions for male and female subjects and enhancing the realism of the end product. The most notable differences are shoulder width, hip width, and centre of mass, all key distinctions that make for a shorter cleanup time in post-production.

Simplifying motion capture

The update also makes setup a smoother experience. The experimental feature ‘Auto Sensor Mapping’ for the Awinda system enables mocap professionals to start recording performances faster, without the need for precise placement of its 17 sensors. Instead, the software automatically recognises the placement and attributes it to the correct part of the body.

“Xsens gives its users freedom when creating motion capture data, without sacrificing the quality,” says Romero. “We want to improve this further by consistently updating our tech and remaining the best-in-class mocap solution.”

Updating user experience

As well as its engine enhancements, Xsens Animate 2025 features a redesigned user interface that simplifies navigation and optimises workflow efficiency. A cleaner design, refined based on industry feedback, allows professionals to access key tools more efficiently. The introduction of dark mode enhances user comfort during longer studio sessions, including colored backgrounds for easy chroma keying or for aesthetic preference.

“We listened to our current users’ comments and made sure Xsens Animate spoke to those who worked with the technology on a day-to-day basis,” says Romero. “The most important factor for us is to have our customers set up Xsens in minutes, not hours, to create realistic productions.”

By refining its software and engine, Movella provides creative professionals in the entertainment industry with a more efficient and accurate solution to mocap. Xsens Animate 2025 was created to empower artists by providing high-fidelity movement data with minimal cleanup time, all contributing to a faster project turnaround.