There is still interest for Full HD camcorders, according to Canon, and the company just announced three new models: XA15, XA11 and VIXIA HF G21.

The new camcorders from Canon, Canon XA15, XA11 and VIXIA HF G21, deliver, according to the company, first-class optics, powerful sensors and a range of versatile features, these camcorders are perfect for a broad range of video productions. Available at the end of December 2017 for an estimated retail price of $1899.00, $1399.00 and $999.00 respectively, they all feature a Full HD CMOS Sensor and a 20x HD Optical Zoom Lens.

“The ability to capture high-quality video on-the-go in a compact and lightweight form factor is extremely valuable to videographers of all skill levels,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “These camcorders were designed to help professionals and enthusiasts who are in the field capture action as it happens.”

The Canon XA15, XA11 and VIXIA HF G21 Full HD camcorders each provide videographers with what can be considered a spectacular 20x 26.8mm-576mm optical zoom lens, allowing a user to easily capture a variety of scenes with, claims Canon, superb image quality. Canon’s HD CMOS Sensor and the powerful DIGIC DV4 image processing platform deliver great performance in low-light and the ability to capture superb Full HD images in 60p at 35Mbps. Wide DR mode supports the smooth compression of high luminance areas to achieve 600 percent DR making it possible to shoot with smooth color gradation and suppressed overexposure. This is applicable to any shooting environment where the difference between light and dark areas is prone to causing overexposure. Flexible image expression is supported by a Slow/Fast Segment function that enables users to select shooting speeds from 0.4x to a maximum of 1,200x, and a Hi-UD lens supports the reduction of chromatic aberration and drives vivid imaging.

These camcorders are capable of recording in both AVCHD and MP4 formats, at multiple bit rates, simultaneously, to Dual SD card slots. All camcorders offer HDMI, headphone jack, optional GPS support and the XA15 and XA11 models offer XLR professional audio terminals. Additionally, the XA15 model also features a HD-SDI output. Comprising of a compact and lightweight body, each camcorder is ideal for high-action shoots when both speed and mobility are essential. Dynamic Mode provides 5-Axis image stabilization – roll axis, horizontal roll, vertical roll, up-down and left-right – to help facilitate smooth image capture in various styles of fast-paced shots. The VIXIA HF G21 is identical to the XA15 and XA11 in performance, but does not include a handle.

Canon believes these camcorders are for professionals, and suggests that the XA15, for example, is excellent for the dynamic world of Electronic News Gathering (ENG) as well as journalistic, documentary, corporate and higher education video production, offering fast performance in both capture and transmission. Check them following the link.

