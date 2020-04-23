Puget Systems workstations are only available in the US, but now the company extends its hardware expertise to consumers worldwide, with the launch of Puget Labs.

Even if you don’t buy a workstation from Puget Systems, you can get their expertise through Puget Labs, the new consultancy service created by the company and which will be available on May 1, 2020.

Based in the Seattle suburb of Auburn, WA, Puget Systems specializes in high performance custom built computers. The company’s motto is “Computers should just work” a clear indication of what the company believes: computers should be a pleasure to purchase and own. They should get your job done, and not be a hindrance.

Puget Systems builds everything from home desktops to cutting edge workstations, and the company has applied its expertise to designing an ideal general purpose computer for home, office, or school. Puget Systems, emphasizes customization “over every aspect of each computer, offering personal consulting and support that is becoming quite rare in the industry. Our goal is to provide each client with the best possible computer for their needs and budget.”

Puget Labs, the logical next step

If you’ve ever visited their website, you know that the workstations Puget Systems builds are only shipped within the United States. Despite the fact, many of the suggestions available on the website can be followed by users everywhere in the world. In fact, I’ve followed Puget Systems recommendations to build my most recent PCs, although I am based in Europe, and suggested readers to do the same. Their website, from the product reviews to the forums, offers a complete view into real-world usage of computers. Both the articles from the people at Puget Systems and the comments and suggestions from readers and users make a visit worthwhile.

Now, the company announces Puget Labs, and for me, having covered Puget Systems news for a while, this is no surprise and is the logical next step after the company started sharing its knowledge and benchmarks with the community. You may still build your next workstation based on all the info available freely on the website, but if you need some special advice, then Puget Labs is the way to go.

Consulting fees at Puget Labs

Through Puget Labs the company extends its hardware expertise to consumers worldwide. The company provides in-depth analysis, recommendations on optimal hardware configurations based on customers’ unique workflow requirements, even if they don’t buy a workstation from Puget Systems, which may be the case if you’re outside of the United States.

For consulting fees starting at $500.00 USD, customers will be paired with a Puget Labs consultant for an in-depth review of their personal requirements, workflow, work style and preferred software applications. Puget Labs consultants are available via phone, Zoom Conference, email – whichever vehicle is most convenient for customers.

Puget Labs will then provide a detailed report with the information customers need to make informed decisions on the best possible workstation and configuration for their workflow. Customers can then decide to purchase a workstation from Puget Systems, or they can use the information provided to configure a system from the vendor of their choice.

A worldwide consultancy service

“At Puget Systems, our mission from day one has been to help make people’s lives just a little better through effective and efficient use of technology,” said Jon Bach, president and CEO of Puget Systems. “We’ve earned a reputation in the industry for our diligence and thoroughness in testing and validating industry-popular applications, understanding the nuances of how they interact with and utilize hardware, and how all of this impacts the quality of the experience for users. And while we do publish extensive articles on these subjects, we also realize that not everyone has the time to understand and apply this knowledge to their specific needs. That’s why we launched Puget Labs.”

The new new consultancy service will be available to customers globally beginning on May 1, 2020. For more information, or to sign up for a personalized review of workstation requirements and optimal configurations, customers can visit the dedicated webpage. Just follow the link to Puget Labs!