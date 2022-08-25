Before the September 2nd series premiere on Prime Video, Tolkien fans and newcomers alike will have early access to exclusive The Lord of the Rings content with Samsung and in 8K.

Samsung offers an exclusive sneak peek screening event with content from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in New York, on its three-story LED video wall at Samsung 837.

Samsung announced a collaboration with Prime Video that offers fans the opportunity to experience exclusive 8K content from the much anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series only on Samsung’s cutting-edge screens. The collaboration delivers exclusive 8K and early access content to Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and displays in stunning detail from the screening room to the living room.

Before the September 2nd series premiere on Prime Video, Tolkien fans and newcomers alike also will have early access to exclusive content only with Samsung. Samsung hosted in New York City, an exclusive sneak peek screening event featuring 25 minutes of content from the series’ first two episodes on its three-story LED video wall at Samsung 837 – its flagship experience center. Starting this week, dynamic creative from the series will debut on Samsung’s landmark LED digital screens overlooking New York City’s Times Square, London’s Piccadilly Circus, and Milan’s Piazza del Duomo.

Samsung 837, where the series will debut, is more than a store. It’s an interactive playground filled with big ideas for how you live and what you do. From next-gen gaming stations to a sustainable green space, it’s where you can see how Samsung’s innovations open up your world to endless possibilities. The screening event with content from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just one more example.

Tolkien saga: from 48fps in 2012 to 8K in 2022

Samsung will be the first to offer series content in 8K resolution through a custom sneak peek with exclusive scenes. Viewers will have the opportunity to experience the epic journey in unimaginable depth and detail on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and “The Wall” 8K Micro LED displays. Opportunities for fans to access the exclusive 8K sneak peek will be announced soon.

A decade ago, Lords of the Rings was also ahead of its time, as Peter Jackson decided to shoot The Hobbit trilogy at 48 frames per second, a decision which received a mixed response from film critics. This time the move to 8K will probably not even be the theme for a discussion, although 8K is yet to make it to the living rooms of most people. It’s interesting, though, to see the Tolkien universe be used, again, as harbinger of new things.

“Collaborations such as this mark a major milestone in bringing 8K – the most premium display technology – to the forefront for viewers,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “For the first time, fans can experience the stunning imagery of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs.”

Second Age of Middle-earth in pristine 8K

“When considering how to immerse our global fans in the world of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Samsung’s exceptional technology and screens felt like a natural fit,” said Andrew Bennett, Vice President of Global Device Partnerships at Prime Video. “Samsung’s depth, detail, and incredible passion for the series has started us on an amazing journey together – one we can’t wait for audiences to experience.”

The leader in the development of 8K display technology, Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K series TV’s deliver, according to the company, “the most immersive home entertainment experience available today. Whether it’s the stunning vistas of Khazad-Dûm, the majestic forests of the elf-capital Lindon, or the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, fans can experience the Second Age of Middle-earth in pristine 8K resolution thanks to Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K while being enveloped in the action thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound – a Samsung technology that follows the action on the screen.”