Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the new cloud based Virtual Production platform from Vū is a suite of generative VP tools designed for creatives, filmmakers and studios.

During NAB 2023 Vū unveiled its ‘Virtual Studio by Vū,’ an expansive, integrated Virtual Production software platform featuring tools like Cuebric, SHOWRUNNER, Scene Forge, RemoteVP and others.

As the industry moves towards Virtual Production, the number of solutions, big and small, grows, and at this edition of NAB multiple companies and studios have unveiled their own solutions when it comes to VP. There, is, apparently, something for diverse needs… and budgets. Vū also has something to say, and the now announced Virtual Studio by Vū unveiled by the company is a new, comprehensive suite of generative virtual production software applications designed to, the company says, “catapult studios and filmmakers into a new era of immersive storytelling, creative visualization and production for the virtual world.”

Through a combination of strategic partnerships, as well as its own internal software development teams, Virtual Studio by Vū is an integrated virtual production platform that delivers an interoperable set of creative and collaborative tools for virtual production’s most critical requirements. Designed to increase the efficiency of virtual production workflows, Virtual Studio by Vū includes applications such as virtual environment generation, project management, remote collaboration, access to vast libraries of pre-built virtual environments, full studio recording capabilities, all of which leverage a groundbreaking Generative AI Orchestrator throughout the platform.

With a network of 20+ virtual production stages across North America and the UK, Vū has designed a number of workflow tools for its network operators over the last few years. Designed for filmmakers and creatives who want to harness the power of virtual production, Virtual Studio by Vū offers a suite of generative tools with a wide range of features and services for creating high-quality virtual content efficiently and affordably.

Vū has partnered with virtual production and filmmaking technology innovators, such as Cuebric virtual environment generator, and SHOWRUNNER remote studio operation tools, and Vu’s recently acquired previsualization software, SceneForge.

Virtual Studio: the tools

Virtual Studio by Vū is the platform that serves as the control center for all Vū and third-party developed applications. It includes such features as user accounts and profiles, contact lists, and subscription options, and sophisticated studio management tools including:

Project Management: The Project Management tool built into Virtual Studio is the main project management system for all media files, and includes such features as project creation, file sharing, call sheets, storyboards, and digital asset management.

Remote: Vū Remote is a service that provides Vū Unreal Artists and stage operators with the ability to remotely support customers. It includes features such as ICVFX artist machine instance, multi-user cloud connection, file sync and version control, and remote live camera feed.

ai Tool: Vu.ai is a node-based A.I. tool that allows multiple A.I. languages to be chained together to create custom A.I. workflows. It includes features such as multi-platform A.I. languages, a friendly Ui node-based system, unlimited combination possibilities, and image and text prompting.

Scene Forge: Allows users to pre-visualize how to shoot on a Vu LED stage, and includes such features as Vu Stage 3D models, outer and inner frustum simulation, third-party asset libraries, pre-built film tools, camera plots, storyboard creation, camera animatic export, and scene animation. Scene Forge will be available for a free download starting the week of NAB.

Vū has also partnered with innovative developers to include a complete set of ground-breaking generative virtual production software applications. These partners include:

Cuebric: Powered by generative AI, Cuebric, developed by creative-led AI studio Seyhan Lee, creates virtual environments instantly and automatically segments them in 2.5D, allowing filmmakers the freedom to make changes on set with each new iteration outputting in camera-ready resolution, fully rotoscoped at the push of a button, and ready to be utilized in concepting, previsualization, or filming on LED volume sound stages in real time. A live Cuebric product demonstration will occur at Vū Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 18th. Follow the link for more information, or to attend the demonstration.

SHOWRUNNER: SHOWRUNNER provides a simplified interface to help filmmakers control their virtual and physical stage lighting, scene selection, and virtual backgrounds from a smartphone. It is a powerful, intuitive tool that gives film professionals confidence shooting in virtual production even if they’ve never done it before, and includes features such as friendly user U.I., digital twin controls, device snapshotting, and the ability to adjust backgrounds and switch between Unreal Engine and plates from a smartphone.

Virtual Studio by Vū is open for beta users and will formally launch in the Summer of 2023. Details on pricing and deployment will be announced at that time. For more information and to see live demos and learn more about Virtual Studio by Vū, visit the Vū booth #C8320 during NAB 2023 in the Las Vegas Convention Center this week.

For more information on Virtual Studio by Vū, and to join the waitlist, visit www.vu.studio.