Voices From Sundance: “Black Bear” Editor Matthew Weiss

Bonus Art Of The Cut Podcast From The Sundance Film Festival

Art of the Cut Bonus episode Voices from Sundance Podcast with Black Bear editor Matthew Weiss

Welcome to a special podcast series from Steve Hullfish and ProVideo Coalition! For the next few weeks, in addition to the regular Tuesday episodes of the Art of the Cut, we will be releasing Steves conversations with the editors of the top films at Sundance Film Festival 2020.

Black Bear edited by Matthew Weiss
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott appear in Black Bear by Lawrence Michael Levine. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Rob Leitzell.

For our sixth bonus Sundance episode, Steve talks with editor Matthew Weiss about the drama “Black Bear” staring Aubrey Plaza. Matthew is know for editing the film “Detonator” and the series “Teachers Lounge.” You can listen to the full podcast below:

The Voices from Sundance series is sponsored by Endcrawl. Endcrawls cloud render engine turns around preview renders in minutes, and 2k and 4k renders in about a half hour. The Endcrawl render engine is on-demand 24/7 so even if you’re in a late night session, you can sign in to your project, fix that typo — or add that late-breaking special thanks — with one click. Listeners of the Art of the Cut can skip the waitlist if you sign up using endcrawl.com/aotc. This is a limited time offer so if you want to skip the line go to endcrawl.com/aotc today!

