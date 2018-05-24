Valentina Vee & Premiere Pro CC

Valentina Vee is a creative content director. She lives in Los Angeles, but works all across the world. Valentina directs, shoots, and edits higher-profile work. In fact, you might know her from her work with Michelle Phan. After working with Michelle, she worked as the Creative Content Director of Aputure. Since then, Valentina has become a bit of a Premiere Pro CC celebrity.

Adobe Creative Cloud has featured Valentina in at least 10 videos on their YouTube Channel. Jason Levine interviewed her for Adobe’s show Make It. She developed graphics for YouTube star Shameless Maya on Adobe Live. Together, they also created a tutorial about Motion Graphic Templates for Premiere Pro CC.

We collaborated with her on a tutorial about Premiere’s Shared Projects. Valentina was great to work with. She is very resourceful and smart. It is no wonder the Premiere Pro CC community loves her.

At NAB, she presented at the Adobe booth. She also presented at the Faster, Together Stage. There she shared how she stays flexible with clients. Adobe Premiere Pro is a big part of that.

Watch Valentina’s presentation to learn her secrets to success. Learn how she handles subtitles. Find out how she fixes noisy footage. Also discover how she handles speed ramps. Finally, learn how to approach shoots with just one scene.

For more presentations from the Faster, Together Stage go to fastertogether.com