Here is the latest news for users of Transcriptive AI: Digital Anarchy is putting a new spin on their transcriptive tool and focusing in on the conforming/text-to-edit piece of the workflow!

Digital Anarchy launches Rough Cutter, a new text-based video editing plugin and web app for Adobe Premiere editors that instantly creates video sequences by editing text from transcripts in Premiere Pro.

Digital Anarchy announced its new solution for Adobe Premiere Pro editors and it’s something users of the company’s tool will appreciate: Transcriptive Rough Cutter. Built on Digital Anarchy’s Transcriptive A.I. plugin, Rough Cutter automatically and instantly creates new video sequences by analyzing transcripts edited by video editors or their collaborators.

Transcriptive Rough Cutter can use transcripts from any source: Transcriptive-A.I., Adobe Sensei (A.I.) Captions, human transcripts and more. The edits in the sequence perfectly match the edits in the transcript and create an instant rough cut, complete with timecode associated with each word.

Transcriptive Rough Cutter also adds a number of new features to the transcription workflow to streamline and simplify the process of creating, sharing and collaborating on video projects in Premiere. Key new features of Rough Cutter include:

Rough Cuts allows users to edit a transcript, either in Premiere or on Transcriptive.com, and have Transcriptive create an edited sequence in Premiere. The edits in the sequence will match the edits in the transcript, creating an instant rough cut.

Batch Processing: Transcriptive Rough Cutter adds three powerful enhancements to users workflow, including: Batch Project: Users can now select any clip or sequence in the Project panel to be batch transcribed, making it easy to transcribe multiple files as soon as they’re imported into Premiere; Parallel Processing: Multiple files are now submitted simultaneously, significantly reducing the time it takes to transcribe large numbers of files; Batch Alignment: Editors can now use Batch Project to batch align clips or sequences that have imported transcripts and need to be aligned. This is critical to using Adobe Sensei or Human transcripts as they need to be synced up with the audio of the clip/sequence. This also drastically reduces the time it takes to analyze and align the text and audio for multiple files.

Transcriptive Rough Cutter adds three powerful enhancements to users workflow, including:

Sharing and Collaboration: Tight integration with the Transcriptive Web App, Digital Anarchy’s web-based AI transcription and editing app, further simplifies cross-team collaboration. Premiere editors can log into Transcriptive.com to transcribe, import, share, and edit transcripts online. By using comments and strikethrough edits, editors, their clients or producers can create a paper edit and share their work with Premiere editors or other Web App users.

Transcriptive Rough Cutter: the evolution

Transcriptive Rough Cutter is a powerful tool for creating Premiere Pro sequences from text transcripts, and is the evolution of Digital Anarchy’s advanced AI-driven transcription platform, Transcriptive. Digital Anarchy adds that “In this next generation version of Transcriptive (technically Transcriptive 3.0), Rough Cutter is designed with powerful features that enable video editors to use transcripts – from Transcriptive or any source – as a powerful, streamlined and productive new editing workflow. By focusing on features and capabilities that intelligently optimize edited text to quickly and efficiently create video sequences, Digital Anarchy has created an innovative new way of using text to edit video in Premiere.”

The new Rough Cut feature in Transcriptive Rough Cutter allows video editors to edit sequences and clips by simply editing the text of the transcripts it generates. Premiere Pro editors working with a sequence of one or more clips can use the transcript text to literally cut video and create new sequences; text edits in the transcript will be reflected as edits in the video, precisely at the points in the text where words, phrases or even paragraphs were deleted. This creates a new assembly or rough cut that reflects the edits made on the original text.

Support for multicam productions in Premiere Pro

Transcriptive Rough Cutter also allows video editors using Productions in Premiere Pro who are working with multi-project workflows to load transcripts created for multicam clips that were dragged into a sequence. With Transcriptive Rough Cutter, multiple team members working in ‘Read Only’ mode are able to load transcripts from multicam clips all at the same time. This capability is ideal for large and disparate groups collaborating on the same project and require the ability to organize projects, share assets between them, and keep everything streamlined, including the multiple transcripts that are typically generated in these editing environments.

Transcriptive Rough Cutter is available immediately and is priced at $199.00 USD. For more information, download a free demo or to purchase Transcriptive Rough Cutter, please visit Digital Anarchy’s website.