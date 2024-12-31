Welcome to Tooltip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideoCoalition.

Last week, Scott and Jeff showed what features they were most thankful for in the 2024 updates.

In this last post on New Year’s Eve, we are doubling up again on what we’re most excited about and looking forward to in the next year.

Much of the Adobe future is plotted out in their public betas available through the Creative Cloud application. You can install these concurrently with your existing version of Adobe apps. Both of us are updating the betas of Premiere Pro (and Media Encoder, Audition, Photoshop, and After Effects) on a daily basis

You can find a list of the What’s New in Beta by clicking on the Laboratory Beaker icon in the top right of Premiere Pro.

We don’t feel these versions are safe for production environments but rather allow you to play with the new tools early.

What is Jeff looking forward to?

This was a very hard choice for me.

I’m a hundred percent going to cheat and tell you that my list of what I’m excited about includes key functional Improvements (multi-threaded audio conforming, Open Timeline Import and Export (OTIO), and the New Color management) along with the potential of AI features (The new search panel with Visual Search, Generative Clip Extension and Smart Masking.)

But I have to pick one – and my criteria is to pick the one that I think will make the greatest difference in everyday editing. (This is my rule – Scott may pick a feature for different reasons!)

If Adobe can nail it, it’s going to be Generative Extend.

There are tricks we’ve learned when the footage is just too short. Generative Extend can add up to 2 seconds at the front and end of a clip. Any clip.

It could be a moment before an actor speaks. It could be just extending that pan just a little longer. It could be taking that small snippet of room tone and extending it. Generative Extend will handle audio with some key restrictions about music and speech.

This is the one feature I see myself using in every edit to get the timing of moments right to give me that extra beat that the source footage doesn’t have. Whether it’s for narrative or documentary work, I can’t wait to make this part of my everyday editorial.

Nevertheless, every single one of the features I mentioned above is crazy useful. This is the one that I keep finding myself wanting to go back to old edits to make adjustments.

The caveat will be how clients/audiences will feel knowing that the material will have some AI-generated content and the authenticity of editorial intention. But that’s a topic for a different discussion.

What is Scott looking forward to?

While I have to agree with Jeff that Generative Extend is a pretty amazing offering coming in the next year (Did you read about my Burning Questions about Generative Extend?), the particular item that I’m looking forward to is rather small in execution but large in functionality. I’m really looking forward to dynamic waveforms making their appearance in the shipping version of Premiere. Dynamic waveforms are now available in the Premiere beta, and they give you real-time feedback on the waveform scaling of your audio clips in the Premiere timeline.

This makes the most sense when you see them in action.

As you see in the gif above, as you adjust audio keyframe levels, the waveforms will scale up or down to reflect the volume change that you’ve made. And this doesn’t work with just “rubber band” key-framing. Dynamic waveforms are reflected in most places that you can change the volume in Premiere. Such as, the Essential Sound Panel, Effects Controls, the New Properties panel or applying clip-level audio gain. It’s simple, useful, very responsive and will be a much-welcome addition to Adobe Premiere Pro when it ships to the full release in 2025.

