Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

To wrap up 2024 and Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition, Jeff and Scott thought they would double up the last two weeks and the year with what are they thankful for from the past year of Adobe Premiere Pro releases and what are they most looking forward to next year.

What is Scott thankful for?

One of my favorite things that came along in the August 2024 update to Premiere is Linear Timecode support when creating Multicam Source Sequences. Many of us call Linear Timecode “audio timecode” and it is that awful sound you hear when a timecode generator pumps timecode to the audio channel of a camera that doesn’t support traditional timecode in signals.

But while the audible sound is horrible, it is, in actuality, it’s a glorious sound as it means you have timecode going to a camera. And if you hear it in one camera file that usually means it’s likely going to other cameras for easy mulitcam sync.

From Adobe’s new features support documents:

Linear Timecode support

With native Linear Timecode (LTC) support, you can quickly and accurately sync multiple video and audio sources from devices that encode timecode in the audio signal. You can use LTC to synchronize clips or create multi-camera source sequences .

LTC has become more popular and useful since many newer, more affordable devices don’t support recording timecode as metadata in the video file. A common solution is to store timecode data in an audio track. While this track is audible to the human ear, it’s a high-pitched sound that contains data instead of a “normal” sound. Many lower-cost timecode syncing devices can generate LTC.

How do you use Linear Timecode? It’s simple: If you have clips with Linear audible timecode, when you select those clips and choose “Create Multi-Camera Source Sequence,” there’s a new option for Linear Time Code.

Don’t confuse Linear Timecode with Sound Timecode – the sound timecode option has been there for awhile and has to do with high-end dual system sound workflows. Linear Timecode is a relatively inexpensive way to timecode sync cameras using external audio generators. Use them on your next multicam production, and your editor will thank you.

What is Jeff thankful for?

Skip Import Mode

There’s nothing better than a tiny fix that gets the unnecessary bits of the user interface out of the way.

This, though, hurt when it came out.

I get why Adobe added this giant new import box. I hated it, but could work past it. After all, you shouldn’t be seeing this box anyway. Professionals should be working from a prebuilt template project with all the assets/named timelines already part of the project.

Every now and again, I need to do a small new project – maybe it’s a scratch project, maybe it’s a project to just hold temporary elements. And the import box kills me.

In the October 2024 release, Adobe added this tickbox called Skip import mode.

It does exactly what I want: it gets the Import out of the way. I can name a project, and get to work. Great for when I need one of these scratch projects.

It’s like Adobe heard the experienced users and gave us a way to work around something built for new software adoptees. Thanks, Adobe.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.