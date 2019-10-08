Technical Sales Rep Chase Hagen and I will be showing off the Alexa Mini LF and ARRI Signature Primes at Koerner Camera facilities this Wednesday, October 9 (Portland) and Thursday, October 10 (Seattle). Stop by and get some hands-on time with the Mini LF and see ARRI Signature Primes on a state-of-the-art Chrosziel lens projector.

Sign up here:

Portland

Seattle

Art Adams is Cinema Lens Specialist at ARRI, Inc. You can reach him at ARRI’s Burbank, California office.

