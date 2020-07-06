Duclos Lenses is introducing the Premista Motor Bracket Kit designed and manufactured specifically for Fujinon’s latest 28-100mm and 80-250mm Premista Large Format zoom lenses.

Duclos has designed specialty mounts, handles, and brackets for a wide variety of lenses. The efficient design provides a robust mounting point for Heden M26T and CM55 zoom motors while minimally adding weight to your camera package. The compact zoom gear extension bracket segment maintains the motor as close to the lens as possible without interference. By attaching the motor mount directly to the lens, the Duclos Premista Motor Bracket kit simplifies the configuration, reducing gear slippage or torque misalignment of your FIZ motors, allowing users the smallest, lightest external motor configuration possible for use with Steadicam, gimbal or drone use.

“We spent months refining this product. Utilizing sophisticated generative design software to conceptualize solutions allowed us to achieve the most efficient design possible. I’m pleased with the result and look forward to seeing our clients pair the Premista zooms with our new Motor Bracket” – Matthew Duclos, Chief Engineer

This kit includes an adjustable eccentric ring that mounts directly to the lens to achieve the perfect mesh between the zoom gear and the motor. Installation is quick, user-friendly, and requires no modification to the original lens. The motor bracket kit is designed, machined from billet 6061 aluminum, and assembled in Chatsworth, California and is available direct from Duclos at the MSRP of $795.

Duclos Lenses, Inc. is a family-owned and operated business with decades of optical knowledge and experience. As the premier source for motion picture lens sales, service, and accessories – Duclos Lenses continuously strives to provide the absolute highest level of professional, personal lens service and repair to the global motion picture industry. www.ducloslenses.com