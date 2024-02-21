Highly acclaimed among creators globally, the TourBox family has a new member, another left-hand controller designed for anything from video editing to music production: the TourBox Lite.

TourBox announced the release of the new TourBox Lite, introduced as “the BEST editing console within $150 range to speed up artists’ workflow!”

Designed for digital drawing, video editing, photo post-processing, music production, and other creative tasks, the TourBox series has a new member, the TourBox Lite, which retains the customization capabilities and extensive software compatibility of the previous products in a version that costs less.

There is a simple explanation for this version. The TourBox Lite, like its name suggests, is, the company told ProVideo Coalition, “the lite edition of TourBox we designed for users. With the solid foundation and positive reviews established by our previous TourBox Neo and TourBox Elite models, and considering the substantial user feedback, particularly from digital artists who expressed genuine love for TourBox but faced budget constraints preventing them from acquiring the two models above, we are then excited to present TourBox Lite at an affordable $94.99.”

Users can customize each button

ProVideo Coalition has reviewed a version of the TourBox, back in 2020, and even suggested it as a Christmas gift this last… Christmas, so the little device is something we’re familiar with. The new version is not different from previous models, and as the company notes, “while TourBox Lite simplifies the user interface, it seamlessly integrates with the latest TourBox Console 5 system, featuring intuitive control interaction design and diverse input methods, offering an unprecedented intuitive operation experience. With precise adjustments and smooth navigation, TourBox Lite reduces the time spent on complex operations and software learning.”

Designed for creators, TourBox Lite offers simplified yet professional functionality. Whether in professional studios or casual creative environments, it seamlessly integrates with various creative workflows, enhancing the joy of creation. Users can customize each button on TourBox Lite with keyboard shortcuts, built-in functions, macros, and TourMenu, streamlining workflows across almost all software, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Clip Studio Paint, Final Cut Pro, Lightroom, and more, significantly improving efficiency and comfort during work.

Easily control various functions

Featuring a palm-curved design that fits the hand comfortably, TourBox Lite reduces wrist movement during use. With a compact button layout comprising six buttons and two knobs, users can perform different functions through presses, rotations, double-clicks, and combinations tailored to each button’s shape and position. Combined with on-screen HUD prompts, users can easily control various creative software functions without memorizing commands, enabling effortless one-handed operation.

Compatible with almost all software on Mac and Windows, the TourBox Lite joins the already existing flagship model, the TourBox Elite, with Bluetooth connectivity and the wired version TourBox NEO, a whole family highly acclaimed among creators globally.

TourBox Lite is available for purchase on the official TourBox website, offering standalone packages ($94.99) and bundled packages ($112.99). Enjoy free international shipping and additionally, TourBox offers a 14-day refund guarantee and a one-year warranty.