With ONLY a 20.8-megapixel full-frame sensor and a price of of $6,499.95, the new Nikon D6 aims to continue the brand legacy of professional cameras, by being faster than ever before. It also as 4K UHD video.

The specifications for the new Nikon D6 show, clearly, who the camera was built for: professionals, photojournalists and others, and press agencies for whom the word faster is always a moving target. They want more, they need more. The Nikon D6 delivers, as previous cameras from the company made for professional photographers. As Canon’s recent EOS-1D X Mark III, with a 20.1 Megapixel sensor and 16fps of burst speed, the Nikon offers a a 20.8-megapixel FX-Format CMOS sensor in a camera features a mechanical shutter frame rate boosted to a staggering 14fps, to redefine the way pros work.

The faster shutter speed of the Nikon D6 is part of a versatile package that shows how the company developed the camera with photojournalists in mind. The camera is designed to help them capture the decisive moment consistently, so besides the 14fps mechanical shutter with full AF and AE, the D6 also offers the option to shoot completely silent for sensitive situations, capturing full resolution at 10.5 fps. Moreover, when fast is not fast enough, it is possible to shoot at even faster frame rates, as the Nikon D6 is able to take 2-megapixel images at approximately 60 fps and 8-megapixel images at 30 fps in Live View mode.

The most powerful AF in Nikon’s history

To guarantee that unparalleled performance the camera has at its heart the new EXPEED 6 engine’s superior image-processing capabilities combined with the vast amount of information provided by the new dedicated AF engine drives high-level performance in any situation. In fact, the D6 features the most powerful AF in Nikon’s history.

To maximize hit rate, the camera is equipped with a newly developed, densely packed 105-point AF system in which all the focus points utilize cross-type sensors and all points are selectable. Through the new focus point layout and the use of a triple-sensor arrangement for each focus point, the D6 achieves AF coverage that is approximately 1.6x denser than that of the D5. The D6 also sports an expanded focus detection range which increases the detection area for single point AF and dynamic area AF, making it easier to achieve focus on a subject even when slightly outside the focus point.

Improving upon Nikon’s popular Group AF mode, this function has evolved with support for 17 custom arrangements from which users can choose according to the scene or subject movement. The D6 also demonstrates superior low-light AF performance. The center focus point works down to -4.5 EV1 and the others to -4 EV, making autofocus possible even in dark situations or with low-contrast subjects.

Built with the feedback from professionals

The D6 is purpose-built and inspired by the valuable feedback of professional users,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President of Nikon Inc. “The world relies on photojournalists and professionals to document every corner of the globe through impactful images; Nikon cameras are trusted to stand up to any job and help photographers capture the shot, time and time again.”

The D6 leverages a 20.8-megapixel FX-Format CMOS sensor, creating images that pop with stunning detail and true colors and exhibit incredible dynamic range. The ISO ranges from 100 to 102,400, which helps to preserve sharpness and subtle details in even the most challenging light. Additionally, ISO is expandable up to 3.2 million, giving photographers the ability to truly conquer the dark.

The most customizable Nikon DSLR

Professionals like to customize their cameras in different ways, as it helps them to concentrate on their workflows and now think much about controls or going through multiple menus when photographing. Building on Nikon’s history of serving professionals, the D6 is the most customizable Nikon DSLR yet, designed to speed up the workflow of any user during and after capture. Here are some of the features:

Recall shooting functions create combinations of settings that can be assigned to a specific button to get the perfect shot in a pinch

The D6 excels in connectivity and supports the same 1000BASE-T Ethernet standard as the D5, with an approximate 15% increase in transmission speed. The camera also supports a number of options for wireless networking, offering built-in 2.4- and 5-GHz Wi-Fi or traditional wireless transfer using the WT-6 Wireless Transmitter (optional)

Includes 14 customizable buttons, assignable to any of 46 unique function choices and a new intuitive menu system

Priority Image Transfer gives the ability to move an important image to the front of the queue when speed is of paramount priority, which can easily be done by swiping the touch LCD during playback

Security Lock compatibility supports connection of anti-theft cables to provide maximum security for remote applications or when the camera is unattended

Built in GPS gives accurate time, date and location information for just about anywhere on the planet

Dual CFexpress slots offer blazing fast read/write times and have the ability to overflow, copy or separate file types

JPEG functions allow for the simultaneous recording of two JPEG images with different image size and quality settings, which is convenient for separating images that will be transmitted from those that will be edited

Creativity options for multimedia creators including a new interval timer mode to retain the best resolution and enable in-camera time-lapse movie file recording providing professionals the ability to create exceptionally sharp 16:9 4K Ultra HD video

Nikon D6: endless lens choices

Reliability is a key word for the Nikon D6. Nikon’s flagship cameras remain trusted in the industry and have been proven on the sidelines, in the studio and even in outer space. With a magnesium alloy camera body and extensively weather-sealed design, the D6 is as tough as the professionals who use it, ready to take on the harshest shooting conditions. The camera offers long-lasting battery life, delivering the safety net and energy-saving performance that pros need on daylong outings. The D6 also employs a USB-Type C connector for faster direct-to-PC file transfer rates than previously possible with the D5.

The camera’s compatibility with Nikon’s range of lenses gives professionals endless lens choices. By pairing the D6 with Nikon’s extremely diverse selection of F-Mount NIKKOR telephoto lenses, professionals have the most advanced imaging solution in Nikon’s history. No matter the job, the client or the location, there’s a NIKKOR lens, from the ultra-wide to the super-telephoto. The D6 is also compatible with Nikon’s line of creative Speedlights, offering extra creative freedom to enhance natural light and add artistry and drama to any scene.

The new Nikon D6 will be available in April 2020 for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $6,499.95 for the body only configuration.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now