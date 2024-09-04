The first commercial made entirely with AI is out in the world, and it may ruin one of your favorite childhood brands.

In recent news, the iconic toy retailer Toys R Us unveiled a new commercial, created using the AI tool Sora. This commercial stands out not only for its innovative use of AI but also for the critical reception it has garnered. While it’s fascinating to see AI’s capabilities in content creation, the commercial’s shortcomings highlight significant concerns about the future of AI in the creative industry.

Toys R Us, in collaboration with the creative agency Native Foreign, ventured into uncharted territory by using Sora to generate their latest commercial. The AI tool was employed to create a narrative around the company’s founder, Charles Lazarus, who was portrayed as being inspired to create the brand after a vivid dream. This concept aimed to capture the magic and wonder that Toys R Us represents for children and adults alike. However, the execution fell short in several ways, sparking a debate about the implications of AI-generated content.

One of the most striking issues with the commercial is the Uncanny Valley effect. This phenomenon occurs when AI-generated animations appear almost human but are slightly off, causing discomfort among viewers. In the Toys R Us commercial, the character of young Charles Lazarus is depicted inconsistently, with his appearance changing from one scene to the next. This lack of visual continuity detracts from the story and leaves viewers with an unsettling feeling.

Another critical point of contention is the commercial’s lack of a compelling story and emotional depth. While the visuals are impressive, they fail to convey a meaningful narrative. The original concept of Charles Lazarus’s dream lacks the personal touch and emotional resonance that a human-directed piece might offer. The commercial’s inability to evoke a sense of wonder or nostalgia, which are integral to the Toys R Us brand, underscores a significant limitation of current AI-generated content: the absence of soul.

Despite some corrective VFX work, the commercial still suffers from technical flaws. The inconsistent depiction of characters and the eerie realism of the animations suggest that AI tools like Sora have not yet mastered the nuances of human expression and storytelling. Sora is still in its Alpha phase, meaning the tool is still in its early stages and likely not fully refined. This experimental phase highlights the growing pains of integrating AI into mainstream creative processes.

Toys R Us has been struggling to reclaim its market presence after years of financial difficulties. The decision to use an AI-generated commercial was likely an attempt to modernize the brand and show it’s still relevant on the cutting edge. However, the lackluster result may have done more harm than good. By not paying for a proper commercial and opting to replace human jobs with Artificial intelligence, it raises the question of what other corners they’re cutting for their products and marketing.

Given the potential impact of AI on the creative industry, there is a growing conversation about the need for regulation. Ensuring transparency about the use of AI in content creation and setting standards for quality and ethical considerations will be essential. This is particularly important in protecting the integrity of brands and the livelihoods of human artists and creatives.

The Toys R Us commercial serves as a cautionary tale about the current state of AI in advertising. While the technology holds promise, its application must be handled with care and consideration. Brands should weigh the benefits of innovation against the potential risks to their reputation and audience connection. As AI continues to develop, finding the right balance between technological advancement and human creativity will be key to its successful integration into the advertising landscape.