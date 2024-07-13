The Entertainment Industry Labor Union recently reached a tentative agreement with the major Hollywood Studios and Streamers to hopefully resume film work in the US as quickly as possible.

For some context, I.A.T.S.E. stands for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. They’re the labor union representing entertainment workers in the US, which is made up of over 170,000 entertainment workers in the US and Canada. IATSE members work in: Live events, Motion picture and television production, Broadcast, and Trade shows. I.A.T.S.E. members have been financially struggling since the start of the pandemic, leading into an almost-strike in 2021. This is all before the W.G.A. and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023, and their respective aftermath. It’s widely believed that major Hollywood Studios and Streamers have been holding off on greenlighting Film and Television productions until I.A.T.S.E., and the Transportation Union Workers (Teamsters), re-up their contracts for the next three years.

The AMPTP is the trade association overseeing collective bargaining for all entertainment unions, on the side of the studios and streamers. They’ve historically been pretty ruthless, especially as it pertained to Artificial Intelligence policies in the recent Writers and Actors strikes. Now that a deal is on the table, it’s up to the IATSE crewmembers to ratify or deny the new deal. Here are some key takeaways:

Wage Increases:

– The agreement raises wages by 7% in the first year, 4% in the second year, and 3.5% in the third year. This follows the pattern set by SAG-AFTRA’s strike-ending contract in 2023.

Long Workdays:

– Workers will receive triple their hourly wage for workdays exceeding 15 hours.

– “On call” workers will earn double their hourly wage for working a seventh day in a week.

– Penalties for invasion of rest periods.

– Courtesy housing or round-trip transportation for workdays over 14 hours.

AI Protections:

– New language ensures that employees will not be required to provide AI prompts that could result in job displacement. Producers cannot force employees to use AI in ways that would replace other workers.

– Employees must follow the producer’s policies on ethics, privacy, and intellectual property when using AI. Producers will provide these policies in writing and consult with employees if needed.

Health and Pension Plans:

– The deal secures the $670 million needed to sustain the union’s health and pension benefits.

5. New Holiday

– Juneteenth is added as a holiday starting January 1, 2025.

The negotiations began on March 5 and were initially set to conclude by May 17. However, two additional bargaining periods were added due to unresolved issues, culminating in a deal ahead of the Basic Agreement’s July 31 expiration date. Despite initial fears of a potential strike, union leaders remained optimistic throughout the process, reflecting the industry’s broader challenges following the 2023 strikes and ongoing job shortages.

If you’re an IATSE member please check to make sure you’re in good standing as soon as possible. Town halls and a webinar on July 13 will be held to explain the deal to members. Ballots will be sent to members on the 14th, voting ends on the 17th, then the contract expires on the 31st.

We encourage all IATSE members to make their voices heard and to vote. Feel free to drop any questions in the comments below.