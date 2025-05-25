Even though I am not a Catholic or any other type of a Christian, Muslim or other type of follower of Jesus, I completely agree with Pope Leo XIV regarding his concerns about AI (Artificial Intelligence) for humanity. In this very short article, I will very briefly summarize my three condemnations about three specific historical Vatican projects. Then, I’ll clarify why and how much I agree with Pope Leo XIV about AI’s concerns. Finally, I’ll clarify my current policies on my limited and focused use of AI.

I condemn the Vatican’s cruel involvement in the Spanish Inquisition and Expulsion, which also included other neighboring countries. I condemn the Vatican’s treatment of Galileo di Vincenzo Bonaiuti de’ Galilei (15 February 1564 – 8 January 1642), when he boldly stated that Planet Earth was not flat, but spherical. Fortunately, the Vatican vindicated Galileo centuries later, as I covered in my books La conspiración del castellano and the English adaptation, The Castilian Conspiracy. I condemn the Vatican’s involvement with the ratlines at the end of World War II.

Of course, I know that Pope Leo XIV is not personally responsible for these tragic projects and I hope he prevents any more from occurring.

Despite those condemnations on very serious topics, I share Pope Leo XIV’s concerns about AI. My concerns about AI are regarding both espionage and deception. In addition to using a special privacy smartphone, operating system and the best practices to be covered in my upcoming books Get phone privacy and Privacidad telefónica y más, on a system level on my MacBook Pro, I have Apple Intelligence completely inactive in macOS Sequoia, as well as using private DNS and other best practices. Anecdotal use of AI for research has proven to be filled with half truths. The problem is that some innocent users (especially younger ones) are using AI tools for general research and are trusting the results they find. In addition, AI now allows for the ultimate in credibility when creating deepfakes.

My AI policies (likely to be updated in the future)

I never activate AI on a system level, only in specific apps.

I use AI to sweeten audio, without changing the message intended to be conveyed by the original speaker.

I use AI to remove the background of photos and videos, as television weather reports have been doing for many decades, only better.

I have cloned my voice twice (once in Castilian and once in English), but I am the only person who has access to its use. Just as I have sometimes refused to do certain types of voiceover jobs when I disagree with the message or don’t want to be associated with a certain topic, I maintain the same control with the use of my AI voices.

Like knives, AI can be used for good and for evil. I use both of them for good works only. Neither of the two should be condemned or legislated. We just need good education about them.

