In October of this year, I published Audiobook voice options expand in 2025: professional live human, pro cloned, author voice or author cloned with AI. In that article, I mentioned that I had cloned my voice twice (once in Castilian, once in English) with ElevenLabs (review pending). Since then, I have cloned my voice two more times with DaVinci Resolve Studio (article pending). Then, I used my (directed) cloned voice from one of those two services in three of the seven monolog blocks in the most recent episode 99 of my CapicúaFM podcast, which recently turned 11 years old, has won two awards so far and has surpassed 505,757 as of the day before publishing this article, according to Podtrac. Using my cloned voice was a major time saver, despite having to direct it somewhat. Several of my Castilian-speaking friends were astounded, since they were unable to distinguish the cloned voice from my actual human voice they have known for several years or decades. One of them said that she was a afraid of cloning her voice, which is why I wrote this new article entitled Clone your own voice? Don’t be afraid of the big bad wolf! or in the Castilian version: ¿Clonar tu propia voz? ¡No le tengas miedo al lobo feroz!.

Reasons to clone your own voice

Despite the time required for direction (which will diminish with time, for several reasons):

Now I can produce many more podcast episodes in the same time period, while retaining control of the cloned voices I created for myself. I can create more tutorials in the same time period, while retaining control of the cloned voices I created for myself. Now I can finally narrate my own audiobooks (the ones I authored myself), while retaining control of the cloned voices I created for myself. Now I can finally offer my own voice (with my own direction) for other authors’ audiobooks or other projects (at my own discretion), at a fraction of the price, while retaining control of the cloned voices I created for myself.

Conclusions

A cloned voice is like a razor blade: It can be used for good or evil. Whether or not I had decided to clone my own voice, anyone else could have done it (or do it) inappropriately and without my consent. That fact remains true, whether I had chosen to do it first or not. If someone ever does that inappropriately, I’ll repeat my DMCA takedown strategy, which has already been highly successful several times.

