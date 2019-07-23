Post Production

The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 5 (w/ I Am Mother Editor Sean Lahiff)

A Conversation with the Editor of the Netflix Film “I Am Mother”

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

I Am Mother film poster

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recently, Steve talked with editor Sean Lahiff about editing the Netflix film “I Am Mother”. Sean has extensive experience as a VFX editor having worked on “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows pt. 2”, “Hunger Games”, and more. Listen to the Steves conversation with Sean about editing “I Am Mother” below:

