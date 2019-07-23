The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Recently, Steve talked with editor Sean Lahiff about editing the Netflix film “I Am Mother”. Sean has extensive experience as a VFX editor having worked on “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows pt. 2”, “Hunger Games”, and more. Listen to the Steves conversation with Sean about editing “I Am Mother” below:

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now