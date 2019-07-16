Post Production

The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 4 (w/ Spider-Man: Far From Home Editors Dan Lebental & Leigh Folsom-Boyd)

A Conversation with the Editors of Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Spider-man Far from Home photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recently, Steve had a chance to talk with Spider-Man: Far From Home editors Dan Lebental & Leigh Folsom-Boyd. Listen to the full podcast below:

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


