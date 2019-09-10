The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

This week Steve spoke with an absolute legend in the world of editing, Richard Chew. Richard got his start in the 1960’s and has worked on films such as “One Few Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”, “Risky Business” and “Star Wars: A New Hope” a film for which he won an Oscar. For Steve’s full interview with Richard listen to the full podcast below:

