The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 12 (w/ Oscar Winning Editor Richard Chew, ACE)

A Conversation With The Legendary Editor Of “Star Wars: A New Hope”

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Richard Chew with his many awards including a BAFTA and Oscar

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This week Steve spoke with an absolute legend in the world of editing, Richard Chew. Richard got his start in the 1960’s and has worked on films such as “One Few Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”, “Risky Business” and “Star Wars: A New Hope” a film for which he won an Oscar. For Steve’s full interview with Richard listen to the full podcast below:

This weeks episode was brought to you by G-Technology and Filmtools.com.

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


