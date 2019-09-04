Post Production

The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 11 (w/ Angel Has Fallen Editor Gabriel Fleming, ACE)

A Conversation with Film and TV Editor Gabriel Fleming

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Angel has fallen edited by Gabriel Fleming

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On this weeks podcast, Steve talks with Gabriel Fleming, ACE about editing the new Lionsgate film “Angel Has Fallen”. Gabriel has a number of large action films under his belt including “Deepwater Horizon” and “Blindspotting”. Gabriel is also know for editing TV shows like “Teen Wolf” and “America’s Next Top Model”. The link to Steve’s full interview with Gabriel about “Angel Has Fallen” is below:

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


ART OF THE CUT with Oscar nominee, Sandra Adair, ACE

Profile Picture
Filmtools
editor

