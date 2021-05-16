Announced May 2020 and promised for the Spring of next year, the Tokina 25-75mm T2.9 will start shipping July 2021, available in PL, EF, Sony E, MFT, and Nikon F mounts.

The new Tokina Cinema 25-75mm T2.9 lens completes a 3-lens set of cinema zooms covering 11mm super wide angle to 135mm telephoto promised by Tokina when the first lens was launched.

The Tokina Cinema 25-75mm T2.9 cinema lens is a small size ground-up true cinema design featuring a compact 174mm overall length, industry standard 0.8 MOD cinema gears, T2.9 iris, 86mm filter thread, and 95mm front diameter for common cinema accessories.

First announced in May 2020, the Tokina Cinema 25-75mm T2.9 is finally going to be available, expanding the family of cinema zooms available from Tokina, which now covers the focal lenghts of 11-20, 16-28, 25-75 and 50-135mm. Priced at $4999, the lens will begin shipping in July.

The 25-75mm is designed to match the mechanical and optical properties of the popular Tokina Cinema 50-135mm T2.9 MKII and 11- 20mm T2.9 zoom lenses. The 25-75mm retains optical design features similar to the 11-20mm T2.9 and 50-135mm T2.9 MKII including parfocal design to retain focus while zooming, limited focus breathing, and low distortion. The addition of the 25-75mm completes a 3-lens set of cinema zooms covering 11mm super wide angle to 135mm telephoto at a price of less than $12,000 USD for all three lenses.

The parfocal design and the advantages it brings are something that Tokina as pursued since 2015, when the company introduced its first Tokina Cinema AT-X 50-135mm T3.0, available then in PL and EF mount, which ProVideo Coalition covered. The lens joined, then, the 11-16mm T3.0 and 16-28mm T3.0 lenses.

1.6x Expander for PL or EF mount

According to Tokina, the new 25-75mm T2.9 is designed to cover super35+ type sensors up to a 36mm image circle size. The larger 36mm image circle enables native coverage of RED Helium 8K, RED Dragon 6K, RED Monstro 6K, Alexa LF in 4K UHD, as well as popular cinema and mirrorless cameras from Canon, Blackmagic Design, and Panasonic in 4K DCI or 4K UHD.

When paired with the Tokina Cinema 1.6x Expander for PL or EF mount versions, the lens becomes a compact size 40-120mm T4.2 that covers Full Frame and Vista Vision 6K and 8K size sensors. One more note regarding compatibility: all lenses in the series feature an interchangeable mount between PL, EF, Sony E, MFT, and Nikon F mounts.

To demonstrate the Tokina Cinema 25-75mm T2.9 lens the company has released a video with some sample footage shot on RED Komodo 6K by Director of Photography Bob Gundu.