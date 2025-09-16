Building on the success of the 28–200mm F/2.8–5.6 Di III RXD, Tamron announces the development of the 25–200mm F/2.8–5.6 Di III VXD G2 for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Re-engineered optics and mechanics provide improved image quality, faster and more precise autofocus and enhanced usability on a new lens that is planned for launch in autumn 2025.

Tamron celebrates its 75th anniversary with a new cutting-edge lens, the TAMRON 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (Model A075), successor to the highly acclaimed 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Model A071), reborn as an advanced 2nd-generation “G2” model. The new lens maintains the compact size while expanding the wide end from 28mm to 25mm and preserving the 200mm telephoto range.

It’s more than the focal length change, though. The lens offers improved image quality and faster, more precise autofocus powered by Tamron‘s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism. With a maximum magnification ratio of 1:1.9 at the 25mm wide end, the lens also provides half-macro shooting. Combining portability with uncompromising performance, this next-generation all-in-one zoom lens supports creative expression for everyone from beginners to professionals. Experience the full potential of an all-in-one zoom, reimagined.

Key features

Advanced 2nd-generation all-in-one zoom design

Wide 25–200mm focal range with bright F/2.8 aperture at the wide end

Exceptional image quality throughout the zoom range

Fast and precise VXD autofocus – perfect for sports, pets, and action

Half-macro capability with 1:1.9 magnification at 25mm

Ergonomic, user-friendly design with enhanced handling

Compatible with Tamron Lens Utility software

Unified 67mm filter size for system flexibility

The TAMRON 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 also supports Tamron Lens Utility software, allowing users to customise functions and tailor their shooting experience. The 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is planned for launch in autumn 2025. Recommended retail price will be announced at a later date.