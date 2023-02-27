Tired of spending hours searching for the perfect music and video for your project? AI is here to save you. Meet Sync, an AI music search engine designed for creators and musicians.

It is hard to find the music you need for your production, be it film, video advertising, through describing the preference, but A.V. Mapping cutting-edge AI technology scours the web to find the best music and videos for you, through video content analysis, music analysis, and even text and scripts. A.V. Mapping’s algorithm, the company claims, “takes into account factors such as genre, tempo, and mood to ensure that the results match your desired aesthetic. Plus, offering a unique feature of AI music and video mixing and matching, where it can edit the music for videos based on the video content and your preference, saving you time and effort.”

The information shared by the company indicates that “A.V. Mapping is first focusing on Ad. and video production houses, so the company made this platform like an app for filmmakers’ working process which also matches with game industries. They are optimizing the sound effects (SFX), AI, and interface to more aspects, live streaming, NFT, entertainments or social media perspectives. They are also open to the requests from users, API to cooperate and expand the market to those who need music, license, software or develop their creators’ careers. The company also thought about practicalizing the creations from digital into entities sooner or later.”

A 100K music database

In addition to a comprehensive search function, A.V. Mapping also has a music library stocked only with officially licensed recordings that have passed stringent legal muster, according to the information now made available.

The growing use of AI for everything related to Media & Entertainment is making the news every single day, and from tools take make landscape photos to photos for food menus for restaurants, we’re being surprise, again and again, by the ways Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning are becoming part of daily life. The new platform from A.V. Mapping is one more to add to that collection.

Sync arrives at a moment of growth in production around the globe. There are more than 582 million creators in the world, and that includes, says A.V. Mapping, “ filmmakers in short films, Ad. productions, AR/VR, TV shows, Game producers and YouTubers” and we live in an era when anyone cam produce a video with a smartphone, so tools that help to achieve that goal are welcome.

A.V. Mapping combined the AI analysis on video, music, or audio features, reference music, and the 100K music database from all over the world, in one cloud platform providing 24–7 full-time service. The NFT and smart contracts are also on the way. A.V. Mapping says that “as a filmmaker, users just sign up and get free trial membership, then pay the music license for musicians.”