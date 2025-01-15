A leading global provider of multi-camera video productions and remote contribution solutions, QuickLink announces the release of software intended for educational use.

The new StudioPro Lab from QuickLink is an educational edition created to equip students with the future of video production.

This educational package now announced by the company includes StudioPro hardware and additional software licenses available to install on student machines, providing students with the tools required to develop real-world production skills.

According to QuickLink, “educational institutions can now easily bring StudioPro into the classroom, as it can be integrated into journalism, media, film and other similar college or university curriculums. With StudioPro Lab, colleges, universities and schools can seamlessly adopt StudioPro into curriculums and get access to the free educational StudioPro software for student-use.”

“We have seen incredible adoption of StudioPro across the industry,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “We are pleased to now offer educators and students with the same high-end broadcast quality solution. By introducing this technology into educational settings, we are giving students valuable hands-on experience with the tools they will encounter in the professional world.”

A revolutionary easy-to-use live video production system, QuickLink’s StudioPro delivers true-to-life, ultra-low latency production experiences without the complexity of legacy systems. With an astounding one-frame delay, StudioPro is the premier choice for those seeking seamless integration of audio and video in real-time. QuickLink StudioEdge technology, built-into StudioPro, blends QuickLink’s expertise in remote guest integration, enabling users to easily incorporate Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype and StudioCall callers into productions. Additionally, StudioPro’s intuitive, simple, user interface can be customized to accommodate users of all skill levels.

Rees adds: “At QuickLink, our passion lies in live video production. With the launch of StudioPro Lab, we aim to educate the next generation of media professionals and provide opportunities for those aspiring to build a career in the Media & Entertainment industry.”

Since its launch, StudioPro has been widely adopted by broadcast, corporate, house of worship, education and government production environments. Functioning similarly to a video-based Microsoft PowerPoint, with StudioPro, each scene is like a slide, allowing users to add multiple layers, effortlessly switching between scenes to create amazing productions. Without StudioPro, creators face the inconvenience of extensive training on outdated systems, the financial burden of outsourcing to external companies, and lip synchronization issues.

For more information about QuickLink’s new StudioPro Lab offering, please visit the QuickLink website.