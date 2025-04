A live demonstration of Rio Media Suite software will be available during exhibit hours on April 6-9, 2025, in the Spectra Logic booth ( SL8519 ) at NAB Show 2025.

A global leader in data management and storage solutions, Spectra Logic introduced Rio Media Suite , a flexible, extensible media archiving platform that delivers modular, subscription-based solution for media professionals to easily manage, archive and retrieve media assets across a broad range of on-premises, hybrid and cloud storage systems.

The new solution, Spectra Logic claims, will help media professionals struggling with scattered media archives, slow retrieval times, and the high costs of maintaining legacy archives and outdated middleware systems, taking precious time and resources away from creative flow.

Designed to provide seamless, fast and secure access to media assets across diverse storage environments, Rio Media Suite software helps break down legacy silos, automates and streamlines media workflows, and efficiently archives media. As a result, production teams, editors and archivists can find, retrieve and manage media effortlessly ­­— whether on local storage, deep archive, or in the cloud — ensuring creative teams stay focused on storytelling, not media logistics.

The Rio Media Suite platform foundation is built upon MediaEngine, a high-performance media archiver that orchestrates secure access and enables data mobility between ecosystem applications and storage services. A variety of application extensions integrate seamlessly with MediaEngine to streamline and simplify tasks such as creating and managing lifecycle policies, performing partial file restores, and configuring watch folders to monitor and automatically archive media assets.

Here is more information about the new solution:

Unlike typical legacy systems where one size fits all, the modular MAP design of Rio Media Suite allows creative teams to choose an optimal set of features to manage and archive their media, with the flexibility to add capabilities as needs change or new application extensions become available. Combined with a subscription-based pricing model, this extensible approach offers maximum flexibility and affordability, while keeping administration and complexity to a minimum.

Available object- and file-storage connectors enable a range of Spectra Logic and third-party storage options, including Spectra BlackPearl storage systems, Spectra Object-Based Tape , major third-party file and object storage systems, and public cloud object storage services from leading providers such as AWS, Geyser Data , Google, Microsoft and Wasabi.

“Rio Media Suite represents the state-of-the-art in media management and archiving for creative professionals across the entire media and entertainment spectrum. It provides superior data mobility, significant time savings, and a compelling economic model that helps reduce the total cost of preserving and managing irreplaceable media assets for decades to come,” said Hossein ZiaShakeri, senior vice president of business development and strategic alliances at Spectra Logic. “Rio Media Suite is ideal for organizations that want to spend less time managing their media management environments and more time creating and telling stories.”

Rio Media Suite Benefits

Intelligent Media Orchestration: Automates and optimizes media management and movement based on customizable policies.

Automates and optimizes media management and movement based on customizable policies. Unified Access: Manages content across file, object, tape, hybrid cloud or public cloud storage infrastructures.

Manages content across file, object, tape, hybrid cloud or public cloud storage infrastructures. Efficient Archiving: Affordably preserves media assets with maximum flexibility and extensibility, with simple yet powerful administration.

Affordably preserves media assets with maximum flexibility and extensibility, with simple yet powerful administration. Targeted File Retrieval : Retrieves specific media segments instantly, minimizing wait times, bandwidth consumption and storage overhead.

: Retrieves specific media segments instantly, minimizing wait times, bandwidth consumption and storage overhead. Smart Search & Metadata Management: Searches, discovers and retrieves media assets quickly through intuitive prefixing, tagging, indexing and tools.

Searches, discovers and retrieves media assets quickly through intuitive prefixing, tagging, indexing and tools. Effortless Integration: Works with leading PAM, MAM, orchestration and automation systems, ensuring seamless interoperability.

Works with leading PAM, MAM, orchestration and automation systems, ensuring seamless interoperability. Flexible Deployment Topologies: Supports on-premises, hybrid cloud and public cloud storage deployments for comprehensive accessibility and redundancy.

A live demonstration of Rio Media Suite software will be available during exhibit hours on April 6-9, 2025, in the Spectra Logic booth ( SL8519 ) at NAB Show, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rio Media Suite software is available for Q2 delivery. Follow the link for more information, or to schedule a consultation.