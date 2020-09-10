Sony FX9 Firmware V2 Now Available A Whole Month Early

Adding a whole bunch of new features to the large-format camera

In a year full of crappy news and happenings, Sony does FX9 owners a solid and releases the large-format camera’s new Firmware Version 2.0 a whole month early. The new firmware gives the FX9 many user-requested capabilities and expands the camera’s shooting and recording, allowing for more usability. This new FX9 firmware is a FREE upgrade.

You can find the firmware at this link: https://pro.sony/ue_US/support-resources/pxw-fx9/software

Let’s dive into what FX9 Firmware Version 2 adds to the large-format camera.

Sony FX9 Improvements

5K Crop

4096×2160

User 3D LUT Support

Raw Output Support

HDR Support, HLG

Expansion of ISO/Gain settings

Autofocus improvements

6G SDI Output

Improved Image for S35 2K

150fps and 180fps added when in FF 2K Mode

Added recording format selection options

Users now have the option of a 5K crop, called FFcrop 5K, in the FX9’s menu. The FFcrop5K location for the options is Rec Format >Imager Scan Mode in the Project menu.

When users set the Imager Scan Mode to FF 6K, FFcrop 5K, or S35 4K, 4096×2160 is a video format option. Something to remember, the 4096×2160 Video Format setting is supported only when the Imager Scan Mode is set to FF 6K, FFcrop 5K, or S35 4K.

Additionally, ” 24″ is an option added to Rec Format >Frequency in the Project menu.

User 3D LUT support

Now, users can load a 3D LUT!. This is A CUBE file (*.cube) for a 17-point or 33-point 3D LUT created using RAW Viewer or DaVinci Resolve (by Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.) can now be loaded.

RAW output support

RAW video signal can be output from the RAW OUT connector of an XDCA-FX9 (option) attached to the camcorder.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) support

Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) is supported to enable shooting with expanded dynamic range. The two following types of HLG are available.

Natural: Characteristic conforming to ITU-R, BT.2100(HLG).

Live: Characteristic conforming to ITU-R

BT.2100(HLG) that delivers improved HDR performance.

When HDR is selected, the color space is expanded to ITU-R BT.2020 equivalent.

Expansion of ISO/Gain configurable range

The configurable range for ISO and Gain when Base Setting >Shooting Mode in the Project menu is set to SDR or HDR has been expanded.

When the gain setting mode is set to ISO, values up to the maximum ISO 102400 can be configured.

When the gain setting mode is set to dB, values up to 27dB can be configured.

AF function improvements

Focusing is now supported not just for face detection but also using detection of people’s eyes. When Focus Area is set to Flexible Spot or Zone, the focus area frame can now be moved using touch operation. AF transition speed and AF subject shift sensitivity can now be assigned to assignable buttons. In Cine EI mode, face/eye detection AF performance has been improved for when Gamma is set to S-Log3.

Support for changing settings from the status screen

Some settings can be modified from the status screen. Items can be selected using the multi-function dial, multi selector, or by touch operation.

6G SDI output support

4K/QFHD resolution signals can now be output from the SDI OUT connectors when the system frequency is set to 29.97, 25, 24, or 23.98.

Image quality improvements in S35 2K imager scan mode

The image quality has been improved for when Rec Format >Imager Scan Mode in the Project menu is set to S35 2K.

Added frame rate options for Slow & Quick Motion

150fps and 180fps options have been added for the frame rate when Rec Format >Imager Scan Mode in the Project menu is set to FF 2K.

Audio function improvements

ˎˎA wireless microphone can be used by inserting a portable wireless tuner in the wireless receiver insertion slot of an XDCA- FX9 (option) attached to the camcorder. The following two models of portable wireless tuners are supported.

URX-S03D UHF Synthesized Diversity Tuner

DWR-S02DN Digital Wireless Receiver. The digital interface of an XLR-K3M XLR Adaptor Kit attached to the camcorder’s multi-interface shoe is supported.

USB tethering support

A smartphone can now be connected via a USB cable to an XDCA-FX9 (option) attached to the camcorder, allowing the camcorder to connect to the internet using the smartphone.

Iris T value support

The iris indicator now displays T values when a lens that supports T value display is attached.

Password security enhancements

Passwords used for basic authentication now must be 8 characters or longer and contain at least one alphabetic character and one numeric character, respectively, for enhanced security.