SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan) is pleased to announce the SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless camera systems. Spanning many popular focal lengths in a single fast-aperture zoom, this is an exciting addition to the product line.

The SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art is a surprisingly compact, full-frame, wide-angle to telephoto zoom lens with a fast constant aperture. Available for Sony E-mount and L-Mount, this lens covers several popular focal lengths from 28mm to 105mm, including the very popular 85mm focal length for portraiture, remaining at F2.8 through the entire range.

Featuring HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) autofocus, and optical performance that lives up to the standard of Art line lenses, the SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art joins SIGMA’s selection of fast-aperture zoom lenses in the Art line, offering photographers and videographers a variety of premium standard zoom options depending on their personal style. Like the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II | Art and the 28-45mm F2.8 DG DN | Art, the new 28-105mm F2.8 includes a lockable aperture ring with click/declick function, as well as two AFL buttons and a zoom lock switch. Additionally, the dust- and splash-resistant design and water-and oil-repellant coating on the front element makes it suitable for shooting both stills and video in inclement weather.

A minimum focusing distance of 15.8 inches (40cm) at all focal lengths, and maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1 at the telephoto end add to the versatility of this new zoom lens. This lens also features a rounded twelve-blade diaphragm, which helps to keep the large-aperture unit as small as possible.

Measures have been taken to minimize changes in optical performance due to differences in zoom and focus positions, including the use of a difficult-to-process large-diameter FLD glass in the first group to suppress aberrations in each group. In addition, the use of 5 aspherical lens elements has enabled the lens to achieve both a wide zoom range of 28mm to 105mm and a large-aperture of F2.8, while reducing its overall size.

By thoroughly reducing the weight of each part, the lens is kept under 2 pounds while achieving both a wide zoom range and an F2.8 aperture. The lens barrel near the mount is made of magnesium rather than aluminum, ensuring rigidity while reducing the weight of these parts alone by two-thirds. The lens will retail for $1,499 and will be available in late September 2024.

Learn more at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/28-105mm-f2-8-dg-dn-a

Exclusively for mirrorless cameras | Compatible with full-frame cameras

Constant F2.8 aperture across a versatile 28-105mm zoom

Superb portability thanks to a weight of less than 1kg

Professional features, fast AF and excellent build quality

Supplied accessories: CASE, LENS HOOD LH878-07, FRONT CAP LCF-82 III, REAR CAP LCR II

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Launch date: September 26, 2024

Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

The SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art is not just another standard zoom lens. With a powerful wide-angle to medium telephoto focal length and a bright F2.8 aperture throughout, this full-frame mirrorless zoom combines outstanding optical performance, superb build quality and a range of pro-grade features to make it one of the most versatile optics on the market for mirrorless systems.

The lens is built to tackle a huge range of subjects and situations, from expansive low-light landscapes to portraits with big, beautiful bokeh, and thanks to SIGMA’s latest optical technology and the use of large diameter elements including FLD, SLD and five aspherical elements, it is able to do so with superb clarity and sharpness. This allows the lens to deliver exceptional versatility without compromising on optical quality. The lens also includes high-speed AF with HLA technology, a rugged dust- and splash-resistant structure, and various functions such as an aperture ring, all packed into a compact and lightweight body weighing less than 1kg, making it an exceptional all-round choice for both stills and video.