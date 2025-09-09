Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation announced the Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, available in late September 2025.

The new Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art is the world’s first autofocus 135mm F1.4 prime lens designed for full-frame mirrorless.

Available in late September at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $1,899 USD, the Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art is a large-aperture, medium telephoto lens with uncompromising resolution for a crystal-clear image and exceptional bokeh for a smooth, blurred background. As the longest focal length prime lens in the Art F1.4 series for full-frame mirrorless cameras, this lens is ideal for professional photographers specializing in wedding and fashion portraiture, and for photographers aiming to produce portraits of the highest overall quality.

The Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art is the world’s first 135mm autofocus lens to achieve a maximum aperture of F1.4, delivering exceptional expressive capabilities for portrait photography. The fast F1.4 aperture is designed to create exceptionally smooth, beautiful bokeh, while the 135mm focal length will provide an immersive sense of depth. This compression effect, characteristic of telephoto lenses, enhances the composition by helping the subject stand out against the background, making this lens ideal for portrait photographers aiming to take their work to the next level.

Swift, accurate autofocus is driven by Sigma’s HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor, allowing for fast subject acquisition and tracking. Several features support a variety of shooting styles, such as an intuitive de-clickable aperture ring, and customizable AFL buttons located on the side and top of the lens.

Outstanding edge-to-edge resolution is achieved, even at maximum aperture, by adopting an optical design of 17 elements in 13 groups, including 4 FLD and 2 aspherical glass elements. Aberrations are thoroughly corrected, and flare and ghosting are kept to a minimum.

Build quality is exceptional, as is characteristic of the Sigma Art line. The lens features a gasketed mounting surface, water and oil-repellent coating on the front element, and an overall dust and splash-resistant structure that helps maintain lens performance in challenging environments.