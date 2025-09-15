Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the international developer of dependable, user‑friendly robotic systems, revealed at IBC2025 the next level of studio robotics with its Swoop range of robotic cranes.

Centre stage in Shotoku’s IBC stand 12.F47, the new Swoop 140 and Swoop 220 represent, the company claims, the next step in creativity and operational flexibility.

The new Swoop range of robotic cranes from Shotoku had its global debut at IBC2025. Swoop replaces manually operated cranes and jibs, which typically require one or even two dedicated operators and are unable to be tightly integrated into robotic camera systems.

Explains James Eddershaw, managing director at Shotoku, “We are so excited to be introducing Swoop to the world at IBC. Swoop represents a major step forward in studio robotics combining creativity, control, and safety in one elegantly engineered system. The crane enables broadcasters to reach new heights and, dare I say it, new lows by expanding creative possibilities while enhancing operational flexibility.”

The range launches with two sizes: Swoop 140 and Swoop 220, representing a boom arm reach of 140 cm (4’7”) and 220 cm (7’3″). Both versions combine precision engineering with Shotoku’s renowned reliability, enabling production directors to create and precisely repeat sweeping shots with confidence and ease.

Swoop also offers two base options to match production needs and budgets. The SmartPed robotic base (Swoop SP) provides complete freedom of movement across the studio floor with remotely controlled X/Y positioning. Alternatively, a manual base delivers a cost-effective solution for situations where manual relocating of the base between shots or shows is all that’s required.

Integrated TR-XT Control

Swoop integrates seamlessly with Shotoku’s TR-XT advanced control system for complete control of the crane within the studio. TR-XT’s StudioView display shows Swoop’s location relative to other cameras, while the SoftRail system allows Swoop SP to be controlled along tightly defined SoftRail paths ensuring precise, safe, and consistent movement across the floor.

The Swoop system uses a specially configured version of Shotoku’s TG-47 robotic pan/tilt head. Mounted on the end of the Swoop’s arm, the TG-47 ensures operators can frame the perfect shot while the crane provides dramatic new camera angles and shot transitions, out of reach of even the most advanced robotic pedestals.

Safety First – Always

Safety is paramount, and Swoop systems are designed from the ground up with this in mind. Multiple intelligent proximity detectors are mounted along the length of the arm and above and below the payload creating a dynamic protective “bubble” that detects obstacles, stops all movement, and prevents collisions.

A single button switches Swoop seamlessly into Local mode for repositioning when required. A safety locking bar is available in Local mode whenever the arm needs to be locked in position.