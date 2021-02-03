For software developers working in the media and entertainment space there is no greater honor than the Sci-Tech Awards from AMPAS. Shotgun just received a Technical Achievement Award.

Shotgun Software won a second Emmy Award last October and now the software used in thousands of film projects gets a new award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science.

Created in 2006 by a passionate group of developers who built the production tracking and task management platform to drive their own projects, Shotgun Software was acquired by Autodesk in 2014 and has expanded to become the production pipeline, review and resource management platform of choice for thousands of feature film projects and studios around the world.

As ProVideo Coalition noted before, many studios around the world power BAFTA, Golden Globe, Annie and VES nominated films with Autodesk software, to create the most unique VFX and animated films. The common link between anything from galactic space adventures to photoreal wildlife and African savannas, to heroic battles is one: many of them are created using Autodesk 3ds Max, Arnold, Flame, Lustre, Maya… and Shotgun!

This year, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will honor Shotgun Software with a Technical Achievement Award, which comes on the heels of Shotgun’s second Emmy Award win for “Pioneering Secure Cloud-Based VFX Project Management and Collaboration at Scale” from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The Emmys and The Oscars

The Technology and Engineering Awards honor developments or standardizations in engineering technologies that have significantly impacted television engineering. Shotgun’s second Emmy Award will be formally awarded at the 72nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards in October. Shotgun Software won its first Engineering Emmy Award in 2017.

AMPAS hosts the Academy Awards, better known as “The Oscars,” and since 1931, has also held the Sci-Tech Awards to recognize technologies that dramatically improve motion picture production and exhibition. Technologies are carefully vetted by the Scientific and Technical Awards Committee, a group of industry experts who evaluate a range of innovations that impact the state of the art in filmmaking.

Shotgun is for more than VFX, and the software is also being used by game studios of all kinds. The team behind it all comes from “production studios and are passionate about building tools that help artists, managers, supervisors and developers bring inspiring work to the world while enjoying the process and maintaining a healthy bottom line. We love this industry and are honored to serve you.” Congratulations to the entire Shotgun team, and to the award recipients: Don Parker, Matt Daw, Isaac Reuben, Colin Withers and Neil Brandt.

If you’re curious and want to see what’s all about, try Shotgun free for 30 days, then, if you like it, choose a plan that’s right for you. Or talk to Shotgun’s experts to find out how Shotgun would work for your studio.