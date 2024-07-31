Native Instruments revealed Scene: Saffron, a lightweight, $29 cinematic instrument that is the first installment in the Scene Series, an anticipated collection of streamlined instruments for composers.

Ideal for those new to composition and pros alike who are using sound to support on-screen moments, Scene: Saffron promises blendable cinematic textures for creative world-building with sound.

For over 25 years, Native Instruments has been at the forefront of musical innovation providing everyone with access to the worlds of music production, audio engineering, and DJing. Now the company takes another step towards its goal to develop easy to use tools for creatives, with the introduction of Scene: Saffron, the first in a series designed with media composers in mind, offering premium cinematic sounds with an easy-to-use interface.

Scene: Saffron is a lightweight new cinematic instrument that can build tension and deliver drama. Saffron, Native Instruments says, “is the first installment in the Scene Series, an anticipated collection of streamlined instruments for composers.” An install size of around 1GB and an affordable $29 price-tag make Saffron an accessible option for composers.

Featuring a central XY pad, Saffron makes it simple to blend and layer orchestral sounds to create an atmosphere, including woodwinds, strings, synths, and more. Each instrument comes loaded with carefully-designed presets and streamlined controls, enabling you to quickly blend, layer, and shape the perfect sound for on-screen moments. With playful randomization and over 120 presets, Saffron is ideal for those new to composition and pros alike who are using sound to support on-screen moments.

Key Features

16 sound sources to choose from Use the XY Pad to blend between 16 hybrid sound sources, effects, and sound controls, including woodwinds, strings, synths, and more

Built-in effects Transform textures with a range of effects presets, including reverbs, delays, and modulation

Aftertouch-enabled Polyphonic aftertouch compatibility gives you hands-on control of parameters like volume, tuning, and motion



Safron, from Native Instruments, allows users to easily craft orchestral swells and shimmering synth pads at the touch of a key. Watch the video to discover how easy it is to craft evolving cinematic soundscapes with the XY pad, morphing between different layers and effects.