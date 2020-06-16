Adobe is announcing a ton of new features across all of its Creative Cloud apps.

UPDATE: Adobe has updated its New Features in Adobe Premiere Pro webpage for the June 2020 release which should be in your CC app ready to update. A few things worth noting in addition to Adobe Stock Audio:

Afterburner support on Mac OS

New file format support: Enhanced bitrate controls for JPEG 2000 MXF export Import of Canon EOS R5 footage Import of Canon EOS-1D X Mark III footage Import of RED Komodo footage



Remember to never update mid-project. But some of you will so do it the right way.

The big news for Premiere Pro is Adobe Stock AUDIO integration and Scene Edit Detection.

Stock audio is available now with the June 2020 update. Scene Detection is coming soon but if you want to try it out it’s available in the public beta. Check your Creative Cloud app for the beta.

The benefits?

Browse stock audio right from the Essential Sound panel and get a waveform-like feature for the ever-important visual reference. I say waveform-like as it doesn’t look like a true waveform but you can see peaks and valleys which is very important when getting sucked into the rabbit hole of searching for music. It will be nice to be able to preview unwatermarked versions right in your edit very quickly and they say you can preview in your edit without downloading. And then purchase and license them with ease.

With Scene Edit Detection you can bring in what we call a “flattened” file (as in a full edit) and then have Premiere automatically detect the cuts using Adobe Sensei and add edits at those detected cut points. This is always a bit prone to error depending on what is in the cut but if you do a lot of color work right in Premiere it’ll be a huge benefit. I don’t have a lot of time to think all this through so we’ll have to use Adobe’s notes for the details!

Scene Edit Detection