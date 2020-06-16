Adobe is announcing a ton of new features across all of its Creative Cloud apps.
UPDATE: Adobe has updated its New Features in Adobe Premiere Pro webpage for the June 2020 release which should be in your CC app ready to update. A few things worth noting in addition to Adobe Stock Audio:
- Afterburner support on Mac OS
- New file format support:
- Enhanced bitrate controls for JPEG 2000 MXF export
- Import of Canon EOS R5 footage
- Import of Canon EOS-1D X Mark III footage
- Import of RED Komodo footage
Remember to never update mid-project. But some of you will so do it the right way.
The big news for Premiere Pro is Adobe Stock AUDIO integration and Scene Edit Detection.
Stock audio is available now with the June 2020 update. Scene Detection is coming soon but if you want to try it out it’s available in the public beta. Check your Creative Cloud app for the beta.
The benefits?
Browse stock audio right from the Essential Sound panel and get a waveform-like feature for the ever-important visual reference. I say waveform-like as it doesn’t look like a true waveform but you can see peaks and valleys which is very important when getting sucked into the rabbit hole of searching for music. It will be nice to be able to preview unwatermarked versions right in your edit very quickly and they say you can preview in your edit without downloading. And then purchase and license them with ease.
With Scene Edit Detection you can bring in what we call a “flattened” file (as in a full edit) and then have Premiere automatically detect the cuts using Adobe Sensei and add edits at those detected cut points. This is always a bit prone to error depending on what is in the cut but if you do a lot of color work right in Premiere it’ll be a huge benefit. I don’t have a lot of time to think all this through so we’ll have to use Adobe’s notes for the details!
Scene Edit Detection
- Scene Edit Detection in Premiere Pro will leverage Adobe Sensei to analyze exported or archived video files and identify edits with pinpoint accuracy. Unlike existing histogram-based solutions, the new technology in Premiere Pro was built with machine learning, helping users to save time by delivering consistently reliable results. Scene Edit Detection will automatically add cuts or markers at each edit point, turning rendered files into editable timelines and enabling per-clip adjustments, such as color correction or reframing.
I think this will even come in handy if you don’t do all your grading and finishing in PPro. When that client sends you the file they ripped off YouTube? Scene detect it. Client sends you the master of a project since they don’t have the original media and edit anymore? Scene detect it. Too lazy to unarchive that video from years ago and have the master? Scene detect it.
Adobe Stock Audio in Premiere Pro
- Search – With thousands of high-quality royalty-free music tracks available, you never have to leave your editing space to find the right soundtrack for your stories. Search for suitable music based on mood, genre, tempo, and duration.
- Preview – Use Timeline Sync to try different music tracks together with your edit. Built into the Essential Sound Panel, Timeline Sync allows you to test multiple music selections back-to-back, in sync with your edit in the timeline.
- Edit – Build your story with the music without distracting audio watermarks. You can complete an entire edit and mix with unwatermarked preview audio files. Only license the music you want to use, after you are completely satisfied with the result.
- License – License music tracks directly inside the Essential Sound panel or from the Project panel. It’s as easy as a few clicks and you’re back to your edit. Licensed audio automatically replaces preview files with the high-quality version throughout your edit.
This feature will only be as good as the quality and the breadth of the library. I’m sure it will be good given time. The video above says “music from Adobe Stock” but I hope they add sound effects too at some point. I know that is a huge undertaking but a sound effect library could be licensed. The preview before download would make this so nice!
What else for video? See below.
- Roto Brush 2 in After Effects will make rotoscoping a practical option for more users. Originally introduced as Project Fast Mask, Roto Brush 2 uses Adobe Sensei machine learning algorithms to generate more accurate mattes when separating foreground and background elements in video sequences. Paint over the object you want to isolate in a reference frame, including edge refinements for hair or other textures. Powered by Adobe Sensei, Roto Brush 2 will track the object automatically, following its motion so you can avoid time-consuming manual frame-by-frame rotoscoping.
- Auto Reframe in Premiere Rush will intelligently identify the actions in your video and keep the most important part of your shot in the frame when switching between different aspect ratios. Powered by Adobe Sensei and first introduced in Premiere Pro, Auto Reframe will enable you to reformat content for social media channels no matter what device you are working on, including your phone.
- Future releases of Premiere Rush will offer a new Effects panel, including Auto Reframe, transitions, and Pan and Zoom, another motion effect currently in development. Pan and Zoom will allow the user to pan across still images and zoom in or out, adding new tools for visual storytelling (I hope they bring easy and automated Pan and Zoom to Premiere!!).
