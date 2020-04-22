Saramonic, a manufacturer of microphones and audio interfaces I have reviewed, has just announced its US$299 Home Base Professional media kit, to help people communicate more easily and (as its name indicates) more professionally with audio and video. Rather than including a low quality webcam, the Home Base Professional is designed to leverage the much higher quality camera which is built into modern smartphones, which generally performs much better than the best webcam on the market. That’s why —in addition to the the cardioid microphone and noise-cancelling USB headset, the kit also includes a table tripod, mobile device mount with shoe mount, backdrop and matching messenger map. In this short first look, I’ll share a list and photos of the six ingredients and add my comments, while I await a demo unit.

Here are the official ingredients included in the announcement:

Benro PP1 PocketPod Tabletop Tripod

Saramonic SR-BSP1C Mobile Device Mount with Cold Shoe Mount

Saramonic VMIC MINI On-Camera Mini Cardioid Condenser Mic

Tenba Skyline 13 Messenger Bag (black)

Mpow MPPA071A Wired Noise-Canceling Stereo Headset Mic with TRRS and USB

Savage BT7057-KIT Gray Backdrop Travel Kit

I am curious to test the general quality of the microphones (as well as their capability of isolating background sound). I am also hoping that Saramonic will offer an alternate package with a backdrop in chromakey green for green screening. Even better would be for it to be reversible and have grey on one side and chromakey green on the other.

Saramonic states that the Home Base Professional multimedia kit will be available for shipping on April 23, 2020. For more information or to order it directly from Saramonic, click here.

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!

