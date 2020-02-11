I have been covering Adobe Rush ever since it was in beta in June 2018. I really want to love it, but it’s hard when they keep screwing up the audio. In the video world, we have an absolute standard which means that the audio sampling must always be at 48 kHz (or some higher multiple), never at 44.1 kHz. Other iOS and Android apps handle this correctly, including Auphonic, Cinema FV–5, FiLMiC Pro, MoviePro and RØDE Reporter. DoubleTake initially did it wrong, but has committed to fixing it ASAP in a private email to me. Strangely, Adobe seems to be proud to be doing the audio wrong in Rush. Here is a list of six (6) venues where Rush videos simply won’t be accepted without forced upsampling to 48 kHz (Yikes!):

DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) the standard used in digital theater

DVD

Blu-ray

Amazon Video Direct via Amazon Prime as I covered in this article.

Apple iBooks Author, documented here.

All on-air and cable TV stations, considering that all camcorders (consumer, professional and broadcast) record the audio exclusively at 48 kHz. Smartphone audio for video should match the 48 kHz audio on those cameras to avoid unecessary upsampling.

All of the destinations listed above demand 48 kHz (at least) as I have covered in many past articles.

When I asked Adobe about this again, this was the official response today, 2020-02-11:

No Adobe: I don’t want users to have the choice to record it wrong or right. Please make 48 kHz audio recording exclusively 48 kHz in Rush, the way the RØDE Reporter app works for iOS. This is the absolute standard and the only acceptable audio sampling rate accepted by any of the video venues listed above. Please don’t give users the option to screw it up. Just make it standard only: 48 kHz. And make your supplied audio tracks exclusively 48 kHz too. There is a plethora of reasons to do it right, and absolutely no justification to do it wrong, as you sadly have been doing with Rush. Even though some social media platforms accept non-standard audio sampling, they also accept proper 48 kHz too. Keep it simple; Keep it correct.

Above is the video with the audio features Adobe added to Rush, but at the incorrect audio sampling. From Adobe:

Adobe released two exciting audio updates to Premiere Rush including a new feature called Separate Audio and 23 new soundtracks, which can be found in the Media Browser > Audio > Rush Soundtracks. Separate Audio allows users to separate the audio from a video clip by simply right clicking (or long pressing on mobile) on the video clip in the timeline and selecting “Separate Audio.” The audio-only clip, which can be moved around independently, is dropped into the first available audio track and the original audio will become muted. Separate Audio joins Premiere Rush’s simplified audio editing tools like sound balancing, noise reduction, and Sensei-driven auto-ducking to make it easier than ever for creators to make online videos look and sound amazing.

Conclusions

I really want to love Rush, but Adobe keeps screwing up the audio. I hope Adobe will finally “get it” and fix it. There is no advantage to be doing it wrong, and so many to do it correctly. Adding new features is nice, but getting the core functionality right is essential.

