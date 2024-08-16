Developed by a team of research scientists, engineers, and artists, Runways’ AI tool was designed to interpret a wide range of styles and cinematic terminology. Now it takes a huge new step forward!

A tool that uses artificial intelligence to create professional-quality videos in just a few clicks, Runway AI has a new version that can generate 7x faster for half the price of the original Gen-3 Alpha.

Runway AI Video Generator uses artificial intelligence to create professional-quality videos in just a few clicks. With a simple drag-and-drop interface, users can easily import their footage, add text overlays, music, and effects, and then let the AI engine do the rest. The result is, says the company behind the product, RunwayML Inc., “a polished, high-quality video that’s ready to share on social media, YouTube, or any other platform.”

According to RunwayML Inc., “one of the standout features of Runway AI Video Generator is its ability to automatically sync the video to the beat of the music. This means that the video will perfectly match the tempo and rhythm of the soundtrack, creating a seamless and professional-looking final product.”

Since 2018, Runway has been at the forefront of AI media ensuring that the future of content creation is accessible, controllable and empowering for everyone. Runway and its Runway’s AI Film Festival partnered with Tribeca Festival, for its 23rd annual event, to showcase the many usages of emerging AI tools within filmmaking, a collaboration to highlight short films that are made with AI, offering audiences a glimpse into the technology, as the film industry stands on the brink of a new era, one where the lines between technology and creativity are blurring and giving way to entirely new forms of storytelling. A key focus of this programming partnership is to foster the continued dialogue about the role of AI tools in filmmaking, engaging with creatives from all backgrounds.

7x faster for half the price

Now the company announces that Runway Gen-3 Alpha Turbo Image to Video is available and can generate 7x faster for half the price of the original Gen-3 Alpha. All while still matching performance across many use cases, the company claims, as it notes that “Turbo is available for all plans, including trial for free users” and ends the short message with a “more improvements to the model, control mechanisms and possibilities for real-time interactivity to come.”

Even before this update, Runway already suggested that the technology was useful for filmmakers and content creators, even more so as the system understands film terminology that helps frame your shots accurately. According to the company, “prompts like “wide shot,” “medium close-up,” and “macro” can make a significant difference” and additionally, you can prompt for camera and subject actions, creating dynamic scenes with ease.

One example given at the time sums up the potential of the tool. Imagine you’re editing a documentary about a scientist in the Arctic, but the drone couldn’t fly due to intense winds. With Gen-3 Alpha, you can generate the missing drone footage without needing a crew to travel to the Arctic. This capability saves time, reduces costs, and adds significant value to your project, both visually and monetarily. That would still have costs but will cost even less with the now announced Runway Gen-3 Alpha Turbo Image to Video.