As smartphones become alternative cameras for cinematography, the need for the right support grows. The ROVER is MSE’s solution.

Known for innovative camera and lighting support for the entertainment industry, Matthews Studio Equipment introduces at IBC 2017, their solution for supporting smartphone cameras. The ROVER was conceived to provide a comfortable ergonomic position, so that hands and arms stay relaxed and the camera movement remains smooth and steady. Integrated dual handles connect to the unique Perfect Friction mounts that instantly adjust to any point of 360-degree rotation without additional tension adjustment or locks. This one-of-a-kind design also allows the handles to become a natural extension of the body; and they double as easel arms, perfect for low angle shooting, table-top viewing and editing.

“Whether you’re a YouTube creator, mobile journalist or aspiring cinematographer, the challenge is in how to get a smartphone to behave more like a professional style camera rig.” said Bill Hines, creator of ROVER. “We aimed for a minimalist design that is strong and comfortable yet versatile enough to work with most smartphones, lenses, microphones, lights and other accessories.”

Every detail of the ROVER has been designed to provide a professional level of performance. To ensure flexibility, the cage was designed with 16 Points of Freedom which are industry standard ¼-20 screw mounts for customizing and accessorizing the rig for any situation. Combined with MSE’s MicroGrip hardware it can be mounted to rails, windows, trees, cars; almost anywhere. With ROVER’s strength, comfort and versatility, the smartphone is now ready for an upgrade to professional.

The ROVER’s key features include:

Strong, lightweight all aluminum construction adapts to popular smartphones

Open Rover Cage design accommodates many 3rd party lens systems

16 Points of Freedom ¼-20” mounting points

Repositionable Cold Shoe mount adaptor for microphones and lights

Center balanced convertible ¼-20” & 3/8 tripod mount

Compatible with Matthews MicroGrip heads, accessories and car mounts

Perfect Friction handle mounts adjust to any point of 360 rotation

Repositionable and stackable dual textured handles

Handles double as easel supports for low angle shooting, or table-top viewing and editing

The ROVER has no launch date yet, but MSE indicates that when the it becomes available the suggested retail price will be $299.

