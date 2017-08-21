ROVER new Smartphone cage from MSE

Your smartphone camera will have a new choice of cage, after IBC 2017. Matthews Studio Equipment will introduce the ROVER!

By Jose Antunes August 21, 2017 News, Pro Photo, Production

ROVER new Smartphone cage from MSE

As smartphones become alternative cameras for cinematography, the need for the right support grows. The ROVER is MSE’s solution.

Known for innovative camera and lighting support for the entertainment industry, Matthews Studio Equipment introduces at IBC 2017, their solution for supporting smartphone cameras. The ROVER was conceived to provide a comfortable ergonomic position, so that hands and arms stay relaxed and the camera movement remains smooth and steady. Integrated dual handles connect to the unique Perfect Friction mounts that instantly adjust to any point of 360-degree rotation without additional tension adjustment or locks.  This one-of-a-kind design also allows the handles to become a natural extension of the body; and they double as easel arms, perfect for low angle shooting, table-top viewing and editing.

“Whether you’re a YouTube creator, mobile journalist or aspiring cinematographer, the challenge is in how to get a smartphone to behave more like a professional style camera rig.” said Bill Hines, creator of ROVER. “We aimed for a minimalist design that is strong and comfortable yet versatile enough to work with most smartphones, lenses, microphones, lights and other accessories.”

Every detail of the ROVER has been designed to provide a professional level of performance. To ensure flexibility, the cage was designed with 16 Points of Freedom which are industry standard ¼-20 screw mounts for customizing and accessorizing the rig for any situation. Combined with MSE’s MicroGrip hardware it can be mounted to rails, windows, trees, cars; almost anywhere. With ROVER’s strength, comfort and versatility, the smartphone is now ready for an upgrade to professional.

ROVER new Smartphone cage from MSE

The ROVER’s key features include:

  • Strong, lightweight all aluminum construction adapts to popular smartphones
  • Open Rover Cage design accommodates many 3rd party lens systems
  • 16 Points of Freedom ¼-20” mounting points
  • Repositionable Cold Shoe mount adaptor for microphones and lights
  • Center balanced convertible ¼-20” & 3/8 tripod mount
  • Compatible with Matthews MicroGrip heads, accessories and car mounts
  • Perfect Friction handle mounts adjust to any point of 360 rotation
  • Repositionable and stackable dual textured handles
  • Handles double as easel supports for low angle shooting, or table-top viewing and editing

The ROVER has no launch date yet, but MSE indicates that when the it becomes available the suggested retail price will be $299.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Sennheiser at IBC: we serve any camera

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

Sennheiser at IBC: we serve any camera

Sennheiser at IBC: we serve any camera

August 21, 2017
MSE’s DUTTI DOLLY gets new colors for IBC 2017

MSE’s DUTTI DOLLY gets new colors for IBC 2017

August 01, 2017
Marshall Electronics Lipstick camera at IBC 2017

Marshall Electronics Lipstick camera at IBC 2017

July 26, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails