Although a spherical dome for diffusing light may be limited in terms of shaping light when used on its own, pairing it with a reflector opens new creative possibilities.

If you use flash for your macro photography, here is a suggestion you may want to check: the Rogue Flash Macro Kit, an easy way to control light from your flash with subjects close to the lens.

For nearly 15 years I’ve used Rogue diffusers for my photography and although I don’t use them as much as I did once, they’re still on a shelf in my office, available when I need a foldable diffuser that can be shaped in different ways. Even when shooting with smartphones I will use them, as the different sizes and the fact that they are foldable, makes for an easy reflector, even for LED panels.

Despite not being a regular user, I keep an eye on products released by ExpoImaging, as the whole range continues to fascinate me, for its simplicity, ingenuity and portability. Rogue’s most recent solutions include the Rogue Flash Diffuser Dome, which is available for round flashes (a trend started by Profoto modernly and then followed by companies as Godox) but also has an adapter that allows its use with the – more conventional – flashes with a rectangular head.

The Rogue dome can be used with gels

Small, measuring 3.5” wide x 2” tall (50x90mm) and with a weight of only 2oz (60g) the Rogue Flash Diffuser Dome is a soft white dome that helps to diffuse the harsh light from your flash, and the semi-spherical shape of the dome makes it easier to bounce flash. The dome attaches directly to your round flash. The dome can also be used with rectangular speedlight flashes when combined with the Rogue Flash Adapter Standard or Small, which are sold separately.

For creative purposes, the dome can be used with gels. Rogue offers, since the very early days, a huge collection of gels and the range has been expanded to be used with the dome. According to the company, “to use gels you’ll need any two stackable Rogue magnetic round flash light modifiers. For example, snap a Rogue Flash Gel Lens to your round flash, place a Rogue 1/2 CTO Gel on the Gel Lens, then snap the Rogue Flash Diffuser Dome to the top of the Gel Lens. That’s it! Everything clicks together quickly and securely.”

ExpoImaging claims that “unlike other magnetic light modifiers, our magnets won’t fall out, adding that “our unique design safely captures the rare earth neodymium magnets inside the Gel Lens’ outer ring to prevent their escape. The Rogue Flash Gel Lens included in the base of the Rogue Flash Diffuser Dome is made from extremely durable high impact polycarbonate materials that will not chip or break.”

The Rogue Macro Kit, which is the reason for this note, includes the flash diffuser dome and a FlashBender, the popular name given to the reflectors from Rogue. It’s a Rogue FlashBender v3 LARGE Reflector, a shapeable reflector directs light up and forward towards your subject. The image used as illustration suggests one possible way to use the reflector, but because it is shapeable you can turn it into a snoot (tube) to create a circle of light, for example. For macro work, though, when paired with the diffuser, it may well be the most portable way to control light. I am sure once you get to try it, you’ll find multiple ways to use it in your photography work, not just for macro.

The Rogue Macro Kit is available for $70.87 from ExpoImaging.