The Australian microphone manufacturer RØDE has just announced its new RØDECaster Pro audio integrated console for live or live-to-drive production, be it for radio or television, online or conventional. The device has several microphone inputs, virtual carts to play pre-recorded our opening, bridges, bumpers, jingles and spots, as well as mix-minus, a built-in audio recorder, APHEX aural exciter/compressor/limiter/gate and much more. While I await a review unit, I’ll cover everything I know about it so far.

Initial specs and capabilities

4 XLR mic inputs with phantom power

4 individual headphone outputs with individual output volume potentiometers

8 faders to control audio levels

APHEX processing (aural exciter/compressor/limiter/gate)

8 programmable virtual carts for instantly playing our opening, bridges, bumpers, closings, jingles and spots

Instant mix-minus for echo-free phone or app calls

TRRS for smartphone or tablet connectivity (phone calls or apps)

Bluetooth

USB-C to record on computer or broadcast live

Onboard recording microSD card

Color touchscreen

Works either standalone or with computer

Initial pricing

RØDECaster Pro initial pricing is US$599 (B&H). This price excludes the microphones and other accessories.

Pending details to discover in my upcoming review

Maximum input gain on microphone preamps

Available audio sampling rate(s), i.e. 48 kHz etc.

Resolution in recording, i.e. 24-bit, 16-bit etc.

Audio delay?

Automix?

Multitrack to DAW, or only stereo mix?

Mono recording capability?

Much more

The RØDECaster Pro promises to be an amazing device for audio and audio/video content producers, regardless of their final delivery venues. Be sure to subscribe or re-subscribe to my emailing list to be notified when I publish the final review.

Photo credits

All photos in this first-look article are courtesy of RØDE.

