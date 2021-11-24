RØDE has just announced a new, ultra-compact premium lapel microphone called the Lavalier II. The new model has a modernized mounting system and terminates in a locking 3.5 mm TRS. When used that way, the new Lavalier II works on low bias voltage (aka “plugin power”). For other types of uses, the new model can become a transformer balanced XLR microphone receiving 48-volt phantom power by adding the optional VXLR Pro from RØDE. Ahead is a video from RØDE and a press release while I await the evaluation unit for me upcoming review.

Introductory video from RØDE

Press release from RØDE

Ahead is the official press release from RØDE, complete with authentic Australian spellings. Be sure to be on my email or Telegram mailing list (links below) to be notified when I publish the official review.

INTRODUCING THE RØDE LAVALIER II

A NEW KIND OF COMPACT AUDIO

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

RØDE has introduced a brand-new addition to its range of industry-leading compact wearable microphones. The Lavalier II is a premium lavalier microphone that is ideal for the most demanding audio and video applications. Boasting a revolutionary low-profile design, superior sound quality and professional features, it offers the ultimate performance for everything from broadcast applications and filmmaking to all kinds of content creation.

KEY FEATURES OF THE LAVALIER II:

Premium lavalier microphone for high-quality audio capture in broadcast, filmmaking and content creation applications

Revolutionary low-profile design and ultra-compact mounting clip – incredibly discreet and easy to conceal

Broadcast-grade sound quality with flat frequency response and omnidirectional polar pattern

3.5mm TRS locking connector

Premium accessory kit – includes a pop filter, mini furry windshield, mounting clip, coloured ID rings and zip case

Revolutionary Low-profile Design

The Lavalier II features a revolutionary low-profile design that sets it apart from all other lavalier microphones. Utilising state-of-the-art capsule technology and a unique form factor, the Lavalier II can sit flush against clothing and other mounting surfaces. This makes it incredibly discreet, giving users more freedom and versatility when mic’ing up themselves or talent. It also features an innovative mounting clip that is ultra-compact, and a flat cable that is neat and unobtrusive, making threading it through clothing a breeze.

Superior Sound for Superior Content

The Lavalier II delivers broadcast-grade sound suitable for a range of recording applications. It has a very flat frequency response and will capture rich, detailed audio with incredibly low noise. Its omnidirectional polar pattern picks up crystal-clear sound from all directions, meaning the Lavalier II is very forgiving when it comes to placement.

The Lavalier II offers outstanding performance for everything from broadcast applications and filmmaking to content creation, livestreaming and even podcasting. It pairs perfectly with a wide variety of audio devices, including the hugely popular RØDE Wireless GO II and newly released AI-Micro, and features a 3.5mm locking connector for use with professional wireless microphone systems.

Premium Accessory Kit

The Lavalier II comes with a premium accessory kit. This includes a high-quality pop filter and mini furry windshield for recording outdoors, the compact mounting clip (which includes easy cable management slots), a set of coloured identification rings for keeping track of microphones in multi-mic setups, and a handy zip case for keeping the Lavalier II and accessories safe, neat and organised.

