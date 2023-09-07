In my recent review of the game changing RØDE Capture app, we noted the lack of 25 and 50 fps.

As noted in my recent review of the game changing RØDE Capture, we noted the lack of 25 and fps fps. These rates are also correctly known as 25p and 50p, where the letter P stands for progressive frames per second. These missing rates were immediately noted by me and by reader Marc Blank-Settle, BBC trainer. Now, in a recent upgrade to the RØDE Capture app for iOS, Memo Sauceda has observed and documented that in a recent update, RØDE Capture fortunately has silently gained 25p but still lacks 50p. Ahead, watch a short video and see what I mean by silently.

By silently, I mean that RØDE Capture didn’t send any press release, private note to me or even mention it in the Version History on the Apple App Store of the new release. Of course, we are very glad that they added the missing 25p and hope that soon they’ll also add the missing 50p.

The above video is courtesy of Memo Sauceda.

The rates 25 and 50 are derived from the analog PAL system. The more modern digital systems used in the PAL or ex-PAL regions still require these rates for conventional television broadcast there. Those regions include Africa, Australia, parts of Asia, parts of South America (i.e. Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay at least), Europe, the Middle East and the United Kingdom.

FTC disclosure

RØDE is not paying for this article, although RØDE sent the Wireless Me to Allan Tépper to facilitate the review. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.