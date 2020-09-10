I was honored to receive a sample of Saramonic’s new SoundBird T3 shotgun microphone. Here is my review of this US$299 which (like another shotgun I recently reviewed) has a built-in rechargeable battery, although the SoundBird T3 can alternatively work with phantom power. The Saramonic SoundBird T3 includes a quite useful hard-shell case, a shockmount, clip, foam windscreen (not a blimp), 2-foot XLR cable, Micro USB to USB type-A charging cable , microphone storage pouch, cable strap and 1-year warranty. Ahead are more details, a test recording in several modes and my ratings.

Purpose of the USB connection

Unlike some other microphones —where the USB port serves to get a digital output of the microphone— in the case of the Saramonic SoundBird T3 shotgun microphone, the USB port is only to charge the internal battery. However, that is not the only way to power the SoundBird T3: You can also power it via 48-volt phantom power from your camera, interface or recorder if it is available. However, you may prefer to charge and use the internal battery so that the batteries in your camera, interface or recorder will last longer. That internal battery is rated at 150 hours.

Length

The bare SoundBird T3 measures 28.2 centimeters long, making it slightly longer than the short shotgun Sennheiser MK416, just as a reference point since it is so well known in the industry. Short shotguns are less directional, while long shotguns are more directional.

Weight

The bare SoundBird T3 weighs 240.5 grams, making it about 27% heavier than the bare MKH-416 which weighs 175 grams. The extra weight is to be expected since the SoundBird T3 is longer.

Other specs

Pattern: cardioid

Frequency Range: 75Hz to 20kHz

Sensitivity: -38 ± 3dB (0dB-1V/Pa, at 1kHz 1.5V 2.2K)

Output Impedance: 150ohm

Dynamic Range: 125dB (per IEC651)

Maximum SPL: f=1kHz, THD<1% 105dB

Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 80dB SPL (per IEC651)

High-Pass Filter: 150Hz

Pad: -10dB

High Frequency Boost: +6dB

Material: Brass

Test recordings

All of the below recordings were made at our 48 kHz standard (see 48kHzAlliance.com), trimmed and normalized and uploaded at 48 kHz mono WAV.

Above, the sound of the SoundBird T3 unadulterated other than normalization. You will hear the microphone in flat (without the air conditioning), flat with the air conditioning, with low cut filter (aka high pass filter) and finally with the high frequency boost.

Above, the same recording after medium level noise reduction from Hindenburg Journalist Pro (covered in several articles) tu further reduce the background sound of the air conditioner, which was in the opposite end of the room with the microphone pointed away from it.

Cost

The Saromonic SoundBird T3 has street price of US$299 and includes:

Saramonic SoundBird T3 shotgun microphone (rechargeable battery, Phantom)

SR-SMC2 adjustable shockmount

Mic slip stand mount

Foam windscreen

XLR mic cable (2 feet or about 61 centimeters)

MicroUSB to USB Type-A charging cable

Microphone storage pouch

Reusable Cable Strap

Hard-shell travel case

Limited 1-year warranty

Ratings

Looks and build quality

Sound quality

(within its price range)

Value for the price

Included windscreen

(I recommend one of the artificial “dead cats” from a third-party for outdoor use, since Saramonic doesn’t currently offer one.)

For more information, visit Saramonic’s website.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to my BeyondPodcasting show in English or CapicúaFM en castellano.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units, including Saramonic. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecretaprograms, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!