Renderro is your high-performance cloud computer for your everyday video editing, graphic design, and animation tasks. It is an answer to all your hardware and collaboration challenges in a single platform.

As professional post-production artists, you need a lot of computing power to make your work fast and efficient. This type of hardware usually comes with a high price, can be unreliable, and still doesn’t deal with all the daily speed bumps.

Just try to remind yourself of the last time you had a tight deadline – the rendering took forever, or you were still waiting for the files upload to finish. In none of those cases, it was about your skill.

The only thing that limits the artists nowadays is the hardware.

So now try to think of the same scenario, but with a Renderro cloud computer.

The moment you need more power, you can adjust your setup to the task at hand and scale it any time. Just editing? Connect to a computer similar to the one you are using daily, where you can install any software and operate on any files. Need the power of a render farm? Use a computer with a 4x NVIDIA M60 graphic card, which cuts the time you need to complete any rendering process. All adjustable with a few clicks.

Now, when you are done with your work, there’s not much more you have to do to keep your files safe. All your work is stored in Renderro cloud drive with almost unlimited storage space. You can operate on it just like you operate on your standard computer drive – create directories, edit/delete files and make copies.

If you want to share your files with your team, you can all access it from the Renderro, and work on the files. Forget about hour-long file transfers or throwing around portable drives – all your work is easily accessible at any time in Renderro.

Sounds hard to get on going with all that? On the contrary. Renderro keeps things simple, so you can connect with a single click from any device with an internet connection. The power of a $10k video-editing workstation on your mobile phone.

For precise, pixel-perfect editing, you can connect with a desktop application available for macOS and Windows.

To answer your freelancing needs…

If you are a freelancer, you have to invest up-front in an expensive workstation to even start. Of course, when times are good, your workstation pays itself off, but what about the moments when the jobs aren’t pouring down the sky?

You are left with either a credit or an expensive piece of setup, that just lays there sad, unused, and without a purpose.

With Renderro’s pay-as-you-go model, you use only the resources you need, exactly when you need them. No matter if you need to set up additional computers, or cut the costs to 0 – both can be done in minutes.

If you need to apply some small changes to the project, you set up Renderro turbo computer in minutes, do your magic with a blazing-fast experience, render them in seconds and send the v2 to your customer in just a few hours from receiving the customer notes.

…and your studio’s challenges

With all the lockdown going on, our industry had to make significant changes to our workflow. One of them is remote work.

More than ever studios need a fast way to synchronize the work of all their teams – a good file transfer system and machines powerful enough to be able to work from home.

That wasn’t possible with the current technology. The file transfer always depends on the team members’ bandwidth and the Virtual Desktops are not the solution for remote, precise editing.

Renderro solves both of those challenges, giving the team an easy way to share and collaborate on the same files, and have unlimited computing power with a multi-monitor, high-quality connection.

Pricing and availability

Renderro is built upon a pay-as-you-go model, meaning that you pay only for the resources you use. The price ranges from $1.60 to $10 per hour, depending on how strong your computer needs to be.

Like any other computer, your cloud computers need a drive, where you store and operate all your files. This storage comes in a monthly subscription, starting at $10 for 200GB, customizable up to 10TB.

If you are a studio looking for a customized set up, you can reach out to the Renderro team and ask for a personalized quote.

All new users get a free monthly trial and $10 to spend on any computer, to try if Renderro works for you. Simply go to their website and register for free.

What do you think about Renderro? Do you think cloud computers could replace our standard workstations soon? Let us know in the comments.