Numbers, Array Gun, and Progresso are the brand new text and motion graphics tools included in the newest version of Red Giant’s Universe, expanding the options available for editors and artists.

Red Giant’s update to their GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists delivers even more ways to create beautifully animated motion graphics. Red Giant Universe 3.1 introduces three new tools for animating motion graphics to the collection: Numbers, Array Gun, and Progresso.

Also new to Universe 3.1, Red Giant has added 35 new presets into HUD Components, a tool for quickly adding animated Heads Up Display elements into shots, bringing it to a total of over 65 ready-to-go animations that artists can completely modify for their unique work. The latest update brings the Red Giant Universe 3.1 collection to over 80 tools supported across eight host-applications.

Tutorials to learn how to use all Red Giant’s tools

To better understand what Universe and th other tools from Red Giant can do for you, watch the tutorials Seth Worley has created, including the new Star Wars VFX tutorial. In these tutorials Seth Worley pays homage to the most popular film and TV shows of all time, and for this episode he demonstrates how to recreate the Star Wars “Force Push.”

Complete with techniques for creating distortion, camera shake and some collateral nerf-herding messiness, Seth also shares techniques for lightsaber glows and color correction to bring it all together. In just three minutes, Seth will give viewers everything they need to know to make their very own space magic.

Seth Worley also shows, in another episode, how to recreate the look of the Better Call Saul title sequence using free fonts, iPhone camera footage and Universe AV Club! Just watch the videos and if you’ve some spare time, also check other tutorials mentioned previously by ProVideo Coalition.

The new features and tools

Here is a short explanation of what the three new tools available in Red Giant Universe 3.1 do:

Numbers: Render and animate a wide variety of numbers, including currency, percentage, date and time.

Array Gun: Generate animated motion graphics based on grids, shapes and lines, featuring built in animation functions.

Progresso: Generate animatable progress bars in many different styles.

Besides the new tools, the updates in Red Giant Universe 3.1 include the addition of 35 new presets into HUD Components, bringing it to a total of over 65 ready-to-go animations that you can completely modify for your work.

Universe 3.1 is available with a price of $199 annual or $30 monthly, with an academic license priced at $99 annual. There is a free trial to download at Red Giant’s website. Universe 3.1 runs on Windows and OS X, and includes over 75 tools that run in:

Adobe After Effects CC 2017 or later

Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2017 or later

Apple Final Cut Pro X 10.2.3 or later

Apple Motion 5.3.2 or later

Avid Media Composer 8.2 or later

Magix VEGAS Pro 14 or later

Davinci Resolve 14 or later

HitFilm Pro 6.0 and later

Visit the Universe Compatibility page to learn more about specific version and OS support.

