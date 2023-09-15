RED DIGITAL CINEMA will spotlight its latest technologies at IBC2023 in Amsterdam, where conference goers can experience RED Connect and all its newest enhancements.

RED’s latest update to the breakthrough RED Connect offering is the ability to easily output a standardized SMPTE ST 2110-22 JPEG-XS 4K 60P stream over IP networks. See it at IBC2023!

RED DIGITAL CINEMA is back at IBC2023, and for this edition the company highlights the breakthrough RED Connect, which is now able to easily output a standardized SMPTE ST 2110-22 JPEG-XS 4K 60P stream over IP networks. RED says that productions can simply integrate RED into an IP broadcast environment with the help of NMOS camera discovery and management (AMWA), PTP synchronization (SMPTE ST 2059-2) and return video (SMPTE ST 2110-20) with VSF TR-08.

Attendees will have an opportunity to see the latest cinema broadcast and IP-based workflow solutions including RED Connect throughout the duration of the show, but also to explore the entire lineup of RED camera systems.

In Matrox Video booth 7B15, RED will showcase this latest RED Connect feature in tandem with Matrox ConvertIP two-way SMPTE ST 2110 converters. ConvertIP is plug-and-play with RED Connect for easy setup and integration of RED Connect cameras into any ST 2110 environment. Accessing high quality RED Connect ST 2110 JPEG XS feeds is as simple as adding a ConvertIP unit and a monitor to any network port and automatically connecting using NMOS. ConvertIP effortlessly converts HDMI or SDI signals to and from ST 2110, bridging the gap between traditional baseband video workflows and IP-based transmission. With Matrox ConvertIP, broadcasters can reduce the cost of ownership, ease switching requirements, and gain baseband monitoring flexibility and redundancy.

“Integrating RED’s cinematic image quality into low-latency broadcast has just become extremely simple,” said RED Vice President of Product Management Jeff Goodman. “Compliance with SMPTE ST 2110 enables direct-from-camera integration into IP broadcast systems — as easy as connecting the camera into the IP network. With our cameras’ advanced capabilities, you can also generate multiple outputs, allowing for a range of video feeds from a single source. This can take the form of intra-frame capture separated into different feeds, or multiple visual perspectives generated from within the full resolution the camera provides.”

Direct-to-cloud workflows

Additionally, compliance with SMPTE ST 2110 is enabling other manufacturers to integrate RED’s camera technology into their own products faster and easier. Mo-Sys will be demonstrating its TimeCam product, which achieves zero delay for remote camera operators using RED Connect based on NVIDIA CUDA and NVIDIA Rivermax for uncompressed video streaming over SMPTE ST 2110, at booth 7.C16.

RED will also be demonstrating direct-to-cloud workflows using RED’s built-in S3 integration with AWS at booth 5.C90 and 4.C13.

Attendees can take advantage of many opportunities throughout the show to get up close and personal with the entire lineup of RED cameras. On the show floor will be RED’s flagship V-RAPTOR XL 8K all-in-one and production-ready camera body, as well as the smaller and more modular V-RAPTOR system. Both are available with 8K VV or 8K S35 sensors. Additionally, the 6K global shutter-equipped KOMODO and KOMODO-X camera systems will be featured throughout IBC in standard cinema, virtual production, and live broadcast demonstrations. Experience the RED cameras in different configurations and witness their incredible capabilities in diverse settings at the following booths:

Conference goers can ensure an opportunity to experience RED Connect and all its newest enhancements, by emailing [email protected] to schedule a demo.