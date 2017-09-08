Real time HDR/WCG conversion with AJA’s FS-HDR

AJA Video Systems released the FS-HDR, a 1RU, rack-mount, universal converter/frame synchronizer, designed specifically to meet the HDR and WCG needs of today’s workflows.

Presented as a real world answer for realtime HDR processing, the new FS-HDR from AJA provides the flexibility to convert between HDR and SDR standards and formats, without extra bandwidth, or an infrastructure overhaul.

The new AJA FS-HDR is a versatile 1RU, rack-mount universal converter/frame synchronizer for real time HDR transforms as well as 4K/HD up/down/cross conversions. FS-HDR delivers breakthrough real time High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) conversion and processing capabilities for 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD HDR workflows.

Fusing AJA’s production-proven FS frame synchronization and conversion technology with video and color space processing algorithms from the Academy and Emmy Award-winning Colorfront Engine, FS-HDR matches the real time, low-latency processing and color fidelity demands that broadcast, OTT, post production and ProAV environments require. FS-HDR offers two modes for comprehensive signal conversion, and allows users to also convert a range of camera Log formats to HDR broadcast standards as well as to/from BT.2020/BT.709.

FS-HDR’s single-channel mode, with extensive HDR and WCG support for 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD/SD processing, enables up, down and cross-conversion, including real time down conversion of 4K/UltraHD HDR to HD HDR or SDR. Four-channel mode allows users to simultaneously apply up to four HDR and SDR transforms to an incoming 2K/HD signal for output or apply transforms to four separate 2K/HD incoming signals for simultaneous output.

“As expectations for high-quality content continue to rise, live production, broadcast, post and ProAV professionals are embracing HDR to meet the demand. FS-HDR arrives at a prime time, providing the flexibility to convert between HDR and SDR standards and formats, without extra bandwidth or an infrastructure overhaul,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Working with Colorfront, we’ve engineered a solution for HDR/WCG workflows that makes it easy to adapt to an extensive range of scenarios in the field.”

FS-HDR feature highlights include:

Real time HDR to HDR/HDR to SDR/SDR to HDR conversions

Inputs

  •  SDR BT.709 100 Nits
  •  PQ BT.2020 1000 Nits
  •  PQ P3D65 1000 Nits
  •  Hybrid Log Gamma BT.2100
  •  Sony S-Gamut3/S-Log3
  •  ARRI Log C Wide Gamut
  •  Panasonic V-Log
  •  RED Log3G10 Wide Gamut
  •  Canon Log 2
  •  Canon Log 3

Outputs

  •  SDR BT.709 100 Nits
  •  PQ BT.2020 1000 Nits
  •  Hybrid Log Gamma BT.2100
  •  Sony S-Gamut3/S-Log3

Dual mode support

  •  Single-channel mode for 4K/UltraHD or 2K/HD frame sync/ conversion
  •  Four-channel mode for simultaneous independent 2K/HD/SD channels for SDR and HDR conversion and frame sync workflows

4K/UltraHD/2K/HD/SD video processing and up, down, cross-conversion

A full range of I/O options for 4K/UltraHD: Quad 1.5G; Dual 3G; and Quad 3G, 6G and 12G over a range of SDI and optional fiber choices

SMPTE 2SI mapping for broad compatibility with 4K/UltraHD devices

Four-channel 2K/HD/SD video processing and conversion

  •  4K/UltraHD/2K/HD/SD up, down, cross-conversion
  •  SD/SD aspect ratio conversion
  •  HD/HD cross-conversion (720p/1080i)

A 1RU form factor with space, power and cost efficiencies ideal for broadcast trucks, and post production or broadcast settings

Audio I/O processing with a 272×208 matrix of possibilities; support for several audio feeds and embedded SDI audio, with sample-rate conversion for each audio input

An intuitive menu structure and fast access to features via front panel buttons, and a web-based UI offering control over a LAN or across the web

FS-HDR is now available for $7995. Follow the link for additional information about AJA’s FS-HDR.


