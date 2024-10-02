QuickLink will be demonstrating StudioEdge, QuickLink’s one stop video conferencing solution, fresh off its triumphant success at IBC 2024, but also unveil the ultimate control panel for its StudioPro suite of products.

QuickLink will debut the new QuickLink StudioPro Controller control panel at NAB New York, which happens October 9-10 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Complementing the award-winning and Best of Show at IBC Show 2024 QuickLink StudioPro multicamera production suite of products, the StudioPro Controller is the ultimate control panel for productions of small-, medium-, and large-sizes, boasting 134 fully customizable LCD buttons for scene switching, project configuration, macros, audio control, and more.

The new QuickLink StudioPro Controller control panel is QuickLink’s solution to empower creatives to exceed modern-day standards of production. The StudioPro Controller can natively control over 600 devices, including DMX lights, PTZ cameras, and many other studio elements, offering fingertip control of every aspect of a production. A single StudioPro Controller unit can control a production program and four additional mix outputs with complete flexibility and endless possibilities for productions in conjunction with StudioPro.

“The StudioPro Controller revolutionizes video production switching by placing LCD screens underneath all 134 tactile push buttons on the device,” said Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “These keys can display virtually anything users choose including text, images, animation, and video. Users can display motion graphics, video sources – even remote guests whose images appear beneath the button – making it easier to find and switch to the exact item needed without having to memorize placement.”

Rees continued, “StudioPro Controller is built from the ground up with forward-thinking simplicity in mind aimed at eliminating the complexity and antiquation of legacy systems. For all of its incredibly powerful and advanced features, StudioPro Controller is easy for anyone to use, including absolute beginners to multicamera production while still providing creative power on par with far more expensive and complex systems.”

Built into StudioPro, or offered as a standalone solution, StudioEdge is a simple, elegant, and easy to use solution for introducing high-quality remote guests from virtually anywhere. StudioEdge incorporates every major video conferencing platform into production starting with 4K broadcast-quality QuickLink StudioCall and also including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Skype, and more.

QuickLink will be showing its products at NAB New York (Booth 1145).