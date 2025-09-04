With Skype TX being retired, broadcasters need a drop-in replacement that keeps their shows on-air without disruption, and QuickLink now offers a solution, through its own StudioEdge and StudioCall.

As Microsoft’s Skype-to-Teams bridge will cease operation by March 2026, QuickLink solutions ensure continuity of existing Skype TX workflows, offering a seamless replacement for broadcasters.

Microsoft retired consumer Skype on May 5, 2025, recommending Teams as an alternative for video calls and messaging, but Skype TX continued via a temporary Skype-to-Teams bridge that will also sunset in March 2026, as Microsoft announced it has no plans to keep Skype TX running. This decision from Microsoft creates an urgent need for broadcasters to secure continuity for remote guest workflows.

As Skype TX is discontinued, broadcasters must transition swiftly to protect their contribution pipelines, and QuickLink announced that its StudioEdge family and StudioCall platform offer a seamless replacement, allowing companies to “maintain existing workflows while adding future-proof capabilities, no system overhaul required.”

With Skype TX being retired, broadcasters need a drop-in replacement that keeps their shows on-air without disruption,” said Richard Rees, CEO, QuickLink. “The StudioEdge suite is purpose-built for this moment, mirroring Skype TX functionality, integrating with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and QuickLink StudioCall, and adding SDI, NDI and ST 2110 support for complete flexibility.”

The recently launched StudioEdge-1 and StudioEdge-2 provide single and dual SDI and NDI inputs/outputs in familiar rack-mount form factors, allowing a like-for-like swap with existing Skype TX hardware. Engineering teams can retain current routing, control and monitoring practices while gaining the advantage of expanded platform support. For productions that need more capacity, the flagship StudioEdge-4 offers four channels of SDI and NDI inputs/outputs, and StudioEdge-2110 delivers four channels of ST 2110 for IP-native workflows. Built-in QuickLink StudioCall technology enables real-time panels, group conversations and live interviews across any mix of global remote guests, with two-way communication and chat guidance to keep contributors confident and on cue.

Operations are simplified through a secure, browser-based control interface with similarities to Skype TX, empowering teams to configure, monitor and manage sources and returns from any location worldwide. The result is a modern control experience that elevates reliability and responsiveness while preserving the muscle memory of existing workflows.

“Whether you’re using Skype TX for one-off interviews or as part of a high-throughput live broadcast, StudioEdge offers a direct, rack-mounted replacement with significantly more power, flexibility and future-proofing,” added Rees. “With QuickLink’s continued innovation in remote contribution, broadcasters have a clear, reliable path forward.”

QuickLink StudioCall is also available as a standalone alternative for former Skype TX customers. Purpose-built for professional broadcast, StudioCall is a broadcast-grade solution that provides return feeds, IFB, granular operator control and real-time low latency. Guests can join from any modern web-browser and invitations can be sent via email, SMS, WhatsApp or direct link, enabling contributors to connect in seconds while operators maintain full command of the experience.

Follow the link for more information on the imminent discontinuation of Skype TX and how QuickLink StudioEdge provides a seamless replacement for existing Skype TX workflows.